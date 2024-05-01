October Project Releases Fifth Full-Length Album, The Ghost Of Childhood, Available May 3

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed band October Project has announced the release of their new full-length recording, The Ghost of Childhood. The album goes live on May 3rd and will be available on their website and all streaming platforms.

The band, whose core trio of Julie Flanders (lyrics), Emil Adler (music) and Marina Belica (lead vocals) have been making music together since they were teenagers, is in full flower on this 11-song recording. Co-produced by Adler and Julian Coryell, lead vocalist Belica and Flanders in close harmony are offset by a muscular rhythm section that includes Adler on keys, Coryell (Alanis Morrisette) on guitar and Mark Schulman (Pink) on drums. Brass, strings, choir, and Flanders' spoken word round out a recording that is both an intimate and adventurous album-length experience.

Preceded by a waterfall release of five singles, the band feels "Perfect Time" is a perfect choice as the album's focus track. Offers Belica, "With all the events of life, parenting, family deaths, COVID and the craziness of trying to make a living as an artist, etc., etc., it's hard to say when the perfect time is for anything!"

"This album is meant to open and bridge us from where we were to where we are going next," continues Flanders. "Where we are in our lives is so different. There is the sense of being an adult and seeing the past with more forgiving eyes." Flanders sings lead on the up-tempo "Perfect Time," with Belica backing.

Since the band's debut in the 1990s, the trio has remained true to each other - and their music. They built their initial following in Lower Manhattan clubs and coffeehouses, expanding to international acclaim with their first two albums, October Project (1993) and Falling Farther In (1995) for Epic Records. Since then, with recordings that have bridged the worlds of pop, classical, a cappella and choral, the band's highlights include:

American Prize (2023)

3 Telly Awards - Gold (2023), Silver (2023) and Bronze (2021)

Silver Anthem Award (2021)

75+ million YouTube views

9 Grammy Ballot entries

Two award-winning worldwide Virtual Choirs (that included singers from 18 countries)

The band has also sponsored the October Project Annual Poetry Contest each year during April's National Poetry Month for the last six years, with lyricist Flanders releasing two books of poetry, Joyride (2015) and Shadow Breathing (2018), and a new book on the way.

Offers Adler, "The band has had several incarnations, but basically it was friends coming together around the idea of making beautiful music that we ourselves would love. At the heart and center of the band have always been the songs and the vocals." On a mission to harmonize the world with the catharsis their canon of songs of love, loss and longing provides, the band alchemizes past and present on a new album that gloriously evokes the feeling and ethos of their best-loved recordings.

With The Ghost of Childhood, October Project continues to innovate the landscape of independent music.

To pre-save October Project's new music, click here: https://orcd.co/tgoc.

