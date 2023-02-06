Object of Affection Release 'Con-Man' Single

LA's Object of Affection have shared their new video / single "Con-Man" today which is about "being ripped off and how we deal with wounded pride in the aftermath." It's the second preview into their upcoming debut album Field of Appearances which sees its release in just a month via Profound Lore.

On Field of Appearances, Object of Affection tap into the primitivism of said members' diverse projects while elevating their capacity for atmosphere and melody. Hints of gloomy punk, forlorn new wave, and down-and-out Regan-era alternative rock reverberate in their sound, not as pastiche but in sonic kinship to the austerity and fatalism embedded in the previous generation's desperate and dejected anthems.

With the inclusion of drum machines, synthesizers, acoustic guitars, and auxiliary percussion, Field of Appearances highlights the band's sophisticated evolution and experimentation.

The album's ten songs explode in character, contrast, and excitement. Exploring themes of reflection, insufficiency, and Déjà vu as well as additional contributions from Bre Morell (Temple of Angels, Crushed) and Brittney Beppu, each track on Field of Appearances simultaneously plays a role in making it a more significant sum than its parts while also standing out individually.

The album was meticulously crafted with Grammy-nominated producer Alex Newport (Bloc Party, At The Drive-In) and emerging engineer Phillip Odom and is an exceedingly memorable, precisely cohesive, and refreshing addition to the alternative music landscape.

Object of Affection have already shared the stage with accomplished peers Ceremony, Fiddlehead, Special Interest, Gulch, Dazy so on and next month they hit the road for a west coast run with Glitterer. See below for a full list of dates.

Watch the new music video here:

Object of Affection - Live Dates:

Mar 01 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon ~

Mar 02 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill ~

Mar 03 Sacramento, CA - Harlow's ~

Mar 04 Santa Cruz, CA - Atrium at the Catalyst ~

Mar 06 Portland, OR - Mano Oculta ~

Mar 07 Seattle, WA - The Vera Project ~

Mar 08 Boise, ID - The Shredder ~

Mar 09 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court ~

Mar 10 Henderson, NV - Eagle Aerie Hall ~

Mar 11 Tucson, AZ Club - Congress ~

~ All Dates w/ Glitterer