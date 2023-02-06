Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Object of Affection Release 'Con-Man' Single

Object of Affection Release 'Con-Man' Single

The track is the second preview into their upcoming debut album Field of Appearances which sees its release in just a month.

Feb. 06, 2023  

LA's Object of Affection have shared their new video / single "Con-Man" today which is about "being ripped off and how we deal with wounded pride in the aftermath." It's the second preview into their upcoming debut album Field of Appearances which sees its release in just a month via Profound Lore.

On Field of Appearances, Object of Affection tap into the primitivism of said members' diverse projects while elevating their capacity for atmosphere and melody. Hints of gloomy punk, forlorn new wave, and down-and-out Regan-era alternative rock reverberate in their sound, not as pastiche but in sonic kinship to the austerity and fatalism embedded in the previous generation's desperate and dejected anthems.

With the inclusion of drum machines, synthesizers, acoustic guitars, and auxiliary percussion, Field of Appearances highlights the band's sophisticated evolution and experimentation.

The album's ten songs explode in character, contrast, and excitement. Exploring themes of reflection, insufficiency, and Déjà vu as well as additional contributions from Bre Morell (Temple of Angels, Crushed) and Brittney Beppu, each track on Field of Appearances simultaneously plays a role in making it a more significant sum than its parts while also standing out individually.

The album was meticulously crafted with Grammy-nominated producer Alex Newport (Bloc Party, At The Drive-In) and emerging engineer Phillip Odom and is an exceedingly memorable, precisely cohesive, and refreshing addition to the alternative music landscape.

Object of Affection have already shared the stage with accomplished peers Ceremony, Fiddlehead, Special Interest, Gulch, Dazy so on and next month they hit the road for a west coast run with Glitterer. See below for a full list of dates.

Watch the new music video here:

Object of Affection - Live Dates:

Mar 01 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon ~
Mar 02 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill ~
Mar 03 Sacramento, CA - Harlow's ~
Mar 04 Santa Cruz, CA - Atrium at the Catalyst ~
Mar 06 Portland, OR - Mano Oculta ~
Mar 07 Seattle, WA - The Vera Project ~
Mar 08 Boise, ID - The Shredder ~
Mar 09 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court ~
Mar 10 Henderson, NV - Eagle Aerie Hall ~
Mar 11 Tucson, AZ Club - Congress ~

~ All Dates w/ Glitterer



Fitz and the Tantrums Drop New Moneymaker Remix Photo
Fitz and the Tantrums Drop New 'Moneymaker' Remix
“Moneymaker” is the current single off Fitz and The Tantrums’ brand new studio album Let Yourself Free, which was released in November. The 12-track collection features the infectious new single “Moneymaker”, along with the previously released single, “Sway” is available to stream and download now.
THE SISTERS OF MERCY Announce U.S. Tour Dates Photo
THE SISTERS OF MERCY Announce U.S. Tour Dates
Formed in Leeds, 1980, TSOM, while named after a Leonard Cohen song, took inspiration from such luminaries as Bowie, Slade and The Velvet Underground. But their closest sonic bedfellows are The Stooges, Motörhead and Suicide, the influence of which imbued the band with a distinct sound of their own when compared to others in the post-punk era.
Perris Records Releases Cherry St. Twisted, Rude & Sticky Sweet Photo
Perris Records Releases Cherry St. 'Twisted, Rude & Sticky Sweet'
For this release on Perris Records, the first six tracks were taken off the master DAT tapes. Tracks 7 through 11 were recorded in smaller studios as pre-production and were never intended for sale. Anthony Focx, whose credits include Ace Frehley, Buckcherry & Night Ranger, mastered all 11 tracks on this CD.
Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Photo
Photos: Inside the 65th GRAMMY Awards With Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More
Check out photos of Trevor Noah, Madonna, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lizzo, SZA, Adele, Bonnie Raitt, JAY-Z, First Lady Jill Biden, Camila Cabello, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Adrienne Bailon, Queen Latifah, and more on the red carpet and inside The GRAMMYS.

From This Author - Michael Major


Beyoncé Makes History as Most Awarded Artist in GRAMMYs HistoryBeyoncé Makes History as Most Awarded Artist in GRAMMYs History
February 5, 2023

After her win for Best Electronic/Dance Music Album, Beyoncé has made history as the most GRAMMY Awarded artist in history with 31 wins. Beyoncé released her latest studio album 'Renaissance,' in July. It features hit singles 'BREAK MY SOUL' and 'CUFF IT.'
Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist to Win 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' GRAMMY For 'Unholy'Kim Petras Becomes First Transgender Artist to Win 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' GRAMMY For 'Unholy'
February 5, 2023

Kim Petras has become the first transgender woman to win the Grammy Award for 'Best Pop/Duo Group Performance' for 'Unholy' at the GRAMMYs. Kim Petras' recent single 'brrr' follows the recent release of Kim's guitar-driven pop single 'If Jesus Was A Rockstar.'
Find Out Who Won at the 65th GRAMMY Awards - Complete List of Winners!Find Out Who Won at the 65th GRAMMY Awards - Complete List of Winners!
February 5, 2023

We are updating you with the latest GRAMMY winners LIVE throughout the night. Nominees include Randy Rainbow, ABBA, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Encanto, West Side Story, Mel Brooks, Lady Gaga, and more. Presenters include First Lady, Jill Biden, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Cardi B, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain. 
Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status at the GRAMMYsViola Davis Achieves EGOT Status at the GRAMMYs
February 5, 2023

Following her new GRAMMY win, Viola Davis has become the 18th person in history to achieve the EGOT status. Davis has won two Tony Awards for King Hedley II in 2001 and then for Fences in 2010. She won an Emmy Award for How to Get Away With Murder and an Oscar for reprising her stage role in the film adaptation of Fences.
The Winery Dogs Release New Album 'III'The Winery Dogs Release New Album 'III'
February 5, 2023

III follows in the paw steps of their first two albums, once again being self-produced by the band—Richie Kotzen, Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan—and mixed by longtime band associate Jay Ruston. Even without radio airplay, videos for the first two songs to be released from the album—“Xanadu” and “Mad World, both directed by Vicente Cordero.
share