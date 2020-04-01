YOSHIKI Donates $100,000 To COVID-19 Relief Fund For Music Industry

Japanese rock star YOSHIKI has donated $100,000 to the COVID-19 Relief Fund established by the Recording Academy and its charitable foundation MusiCares to help music creators and professionals affected by the virus pandemic.

YOSHIKI made the donation through his 501(c)(3) non-profit organization Yoshiki Foundation America, and previously worked with MusiCares to deliver $100,000 in disaster aid to Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas in 2017.

YOSHIKI said, "While I have been calling for performances to be halted for the sake of the fans during this necessary time of self-restraint, I can also understand from my own experience the magnitude of the economic losses. The current crisis threatens not only the entertainment industry but many people across various industries."

"As a musician, I decided to donate to the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help my colleagues who might be struggling. With this virus threatening not just one country but the entire world, I sincerely hope, that through self-restraint and patience, we can contain the spread of new infections and eliminate this threat as soon as possible, and all industries can be revived again, including the entertainment industry," added YOSHIKI, who is deeply involved in the music industry as a producer, performer, and songwriter.

MusiCares Chair Steve Boom said, "We greatly appreciate the generous donations that will help support music professionals in need. The COVID-19 Relief Fund will help us provide much needed assistance to creators and industry professionals who have been most affected by this pandemic, due to the unprecedented cancellation of music events and work opportunities. This collective effort will ensure we have the necessary resources to keep the music playing."

Recording Academy and MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund:

https://www.grammy.com/musicares/get-help/musicares-virus-relief-fund

YOSHIKI - composer, classically-trained pianist, rock drummer, and the leader of the rock group X JAPAN - has lived in Los Angeles for 20 years and owns a recording studio in Hollywood. As a rare artist who has roots in the U.S. and Japan, his position as a world artist makes him aware of the challenges facing not only these countries but the global music industry as well.

This month, YOSHIKI made a 10 million yen (appx. $100,000) donation to the Japan Red Cross in commemoration of the ninth anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake, and also donated a total of $24,000 to Meals on Wheels branches across Los Angeles for seniors affected by the virus situation.

This year alone, YOSHIKI also donated a combined $100,000 to Australian Wildfire Relief and the Rain Forest Trust.

He has supported numerous other humanitarian causes, including donating $100,000 to disaster relief for Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas in 2017.

The rock musician and classical composer has also been active in promoting open sharing of information about the virus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Last week, YOSHIKI hosted a conversation with Nobel Laureate Shinya Yamanaka (Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine and director of the Center for iPS Cell Research) to discuss worldwide health concerns. The video was streamed worldwide on Yoshiki Channel International and is available now on YouTube: https://youtu.be/yckQnJp9fp8

