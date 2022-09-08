OAKMAN Announces New EP 'SCP'

France based pop/rock trio, OAKMAN is thrilled to announce their upcoming EP, SCP, will be out September 30th via Rude Records. SCP, an acronym for "sugar-coated pill," is the band's third EP which follows up their sophomore EP, Plastic World, released back in 2018.

The EP shines a light on the trio's growth through the addition of 80's style synths, punchy drums and a groovy bass, all the while keeping their core pop-punk energetic guitars. Pre-order SCP now here.

"It is finally the end of a period. We are very excited to be able to give you the last pieces of this new baby," says lead singer, Marine, about the new EP. "The last few months have gone by quickly and have been quite intense but it's also a relief because we cannot wait to get our heads into what will be the next part of Oakman. We hope you enjoy this EP and we hope you can feel the sincerity of the emotions we wanted to share with you. Soon, this EP will belong to you."

Alongside the EP announcement, the band has also shared the title track of the EP, today. The pastel-soaked video for "SCP" goes hand-in-hand with the nostalgic instrumentals and vocals as OAKMAN brings a taste of the 1980's to the modern day while infusing it with their own unique brand of indie-pop/rock.

About the song, the band says, "Marine was watching a show during lockdown called "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend". The main character reminded her of a character she had played when she was doing theater. After the foundation of 'SCP' was written, she wrote the lyrics about these two characters. 'SCP' is a sarcastic and second degree track about the fear of loneliness and not being loved at all costs with a neurotic side."

The band has shared 4 tastes of what fans can expect from SCP so far - "SCP" was preceded by "All The Way Up," "Murder," "Fantasy" and "Night." The tracks have quickly garnered the attention of the likes of Entertainment Tonight, Ones To Watch, Hot Topic and Billboard who dubbed "Night" "a carpe diem bop."

The band arrived on the Lyon rock scene in 2016 with the release of their self-produced EP, Waterscape. Following the release of their first EP, the band began to tour across not only France, but England, Italy, Japan, the US and more. They opened for bands like Enter Shikari (Bataclan, Paris), ZZ TOP (Pérouges Fest), Basement (Kao, Lyon) and Bukowski (Marché Gare, Lyon).

Every time they play, the effect is immediate. They will touch you emotionally with songs like "Plastic World" or "Spread," but keep a touch of fun and joy with songs like "Clear Enough." With Marine's incredible voice at the forefront, the band builds up a contrast between aggression and solace with each track.

Watch the new music video here: