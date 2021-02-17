O Future Premieres 'Dinner' Ahead Of EP Release

Los Angeles-based indie-electronic artist O Future shares a new video for "Dinner," from their new EP Immaculate out tomorrow via One Half Records - pre-save now. The artful duo has also announced an EP Release Party on Spin Magazine's Twitch Channel at 4 PM pst tomorrow - tune in here.

"The video was shot as an experiment on the iPhone 12 MAX, in various locations around Los Angeles over two days," O Future explains. "The video for us is probably summed up like this: A, b movie -sci-fi Great Gatsby. If Daisy was actually 'The Man Who Fell To Earth' trying to fall in love with her endless high tech duplicates."

Now residing in Los Angeles, O Future continues to gleefully defy the rules and subvert the common expectation that "it's all been done before". Since 2013, the duo has released three full-length albums and has been lauded by The New York Times, The Guardian, as well as Pitchfork. Their live shows have been an unexpected excursion into an electronic and acoustic set with their songs being stretched in a largely improvised manner over live instrumentation including saxophone, bass, and flute.

On their new EP Immaculate, the duo offers an unflinching look into their world, highlighting and emphasizing the importance of identity and love in the process. The EP opens with the daunting "And You're Mine", boasting O Future's layered, cinematic arrangements with sweet, melodic vocals, while finishing the journey with "Meat", a song about the idea that a new self is emerging. "The conclusions we have reached while making the record was that the most important thing is intimacy, love and skin on skin humanity," they say.

O Future has scored for The Royal Danish Theatre and films for Lars von Trier (Melancholia) as well as Ai Weiwei's 'Vivos', which premiered at Sundance in 2020. Most recently, they have Scored the newly released documentary '7 Years of Lukas Graham' (and just got nominated for the Danish prestigious Robert Award ), composed 4 'algorithmic' operas, are currently scoring an indie feature film titled Ambrosia in which Katherine stars as lead actress, as well as made physical and digital visual artworks for the likes of Martin de Thurah (Kanye West, Fever Ray, James Blake). In 2021, O Future will also be starring alongside Patti Smith and Thurston Moore for a track on the second part of the anniversary vinyl album of Allen Ginsberg's 1971 book "The Fall of America".

O Future concludes, "Immaculate" was made during the pandemic. Like everyone else we were basically just together as a married couple and art partners. Even though we are much more suited to "pandemic living" since we live and work together normally, the pandemic cracked open our perception of what we want to do, how we want to be, and how we see ourselves and our output in the future.

Listen to "Dinner" here:

Photo Credit: O Future