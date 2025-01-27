Number_i Release New Single 'GOD_i'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Japan’s latest music sensation Number_i – who is Sho Hirano (27), Yuta Jinguji (27) and Yuta Kishi (29) – have followed up on their well-received debut album, No.I with “GOD_i”. The track, produced by member Yuta Kishi, conveys a fierce message of “wishing to give the courage to take a step forward,” and features a compelling new sound for Number_i, with a melancholic top line and an addictive beat in the chorus.

The release of “GOD_i” comes just weeks after the group was honored at GQ Japan’s Men Of The Year 2024, taking home the award for “Best Music Group” and the release of the deluxe version of their debut album No.I--masterfully performed in Japanese with cuts of English throughout--featuring 14 tracks ranging from 90’s style alt rock, hip-hop and R&B to UK influenced indie rock. No.I (Deluxe) features new cut “HIRAKEGOMA,” which translates to “open the door” in Japanese, a new-style pop tune that combines catchy phrases with heavy, powerful beats, followed by the hard-hitting single “INZM”--produced by group member Yuta Jinguji–which hit #1 on Billboard Japan’s Hot 100 upon its debut. Of “INZM,” Ones To Watch shared, “Get ready to be obsessed! Japanese boy group Number_i, comprised of Sho Hirano, Yuta Jinguji, and Yuta Kishi, delivers another powerful track with their latest release, ‘INZM.’ With its hard-hitting vocals and collection of heavy guitar riffs and high-octane beats, the single is a charged-up thrill ride from start to finish.” The “INZM” action-packed video, which now has over 56 million views on YouTube, alongside the “INZM” (Hyper Band version) video, showcases the trio’s infectious energy and undeniable talent.

The sensual “ICE” showcases the band’s versatility, pairing cool beats with the sensation of taking in heat like a sauna in a transcendent contemporary R&B style. The lyrics evoke a desire for passion and closeness: “I’m too hot I need more ice / Cool me down, diving into pleasure yeah / Body got me in a trance (You got me in a trance) / Noisy heartbeat / I want to melt into silence.”

Also appearing on No.I (Deluxe) is the J-Pop supergroup’s previous single “GOAT”--released following their US debut performance at Coachella earlier this year. It topped the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart as well as hit #10 on the US iTunes overall chart and #3 on the Hip-Hop chart, creating industry buzz. Also featured here is the Sho Hirano produced “BON,” which surpassed 10 million views within two days of its release, peaking at #2 globally on YouTube’s daily music video ranking and making their return to the Japan Hot 100 chart, also at #2. Today, the “BON” music video has over 53 million views on YouTube.

Number_i slows things down a bit with “iLY,” a longing love song showcasing more vocal range intermixed with their signature hip-hop sensibilities. A more vulnerable take here as two people with an attraction that can’t be fulfilled as fear and insecurity creep in. Number_i rejects the notion of being easily categorized into a box, but rather explores and experiments with sounds that connect with music lovers all around the world.

Aside from streaming and chart success, Number_i have been taking over newsstands in their native country, gracing prominent magazine covers including Newsweek Japan, Elle Japan, Vogue Japan, GQ Japan, and Nylon Japan, in addition to features with ‎Highsnobiety Japan, MAPS Japan, MAPS Korea, Numero TOKYO, 25ans, The Fashion Post and more.

Photo Credit: TOBE

Comments