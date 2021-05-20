Nuevo Pop Sisters LOLAA Return With New Single 'Disco Serenata'

First generation Mexican/Canadian Nuevo Pop sisters LOLAA return today with their new single, "Disco Serenata," produced by Polaris Prize winning/JUNO nominated Jon Drew (F*cked Up, Metz, July Talk, Tokyo Police Club), via Arts & Crafts Mexico.



Discussing "Disco Serenata" vocalist Lex Valentine states, "If I'm being completely open, I wrote this song after a really bad break up back in Toronto, and while I was trying to make the life changing decision to finally move to Mexico City and start a new life. I always romanticized the idea of a traditional Mexican serenata growing up, because it was something that was always part of our culture, but not something that was practiced in courtship back in Canada. It was only something we heard about, saw in novelas, movies, or witnessed our cousins experience in Mexico as kids in the 90s.



I guess in trying to stay positive and afloat post-heartbreak, I imagined what that ideal hypothetical future relationship would sound like, feel like, be like. A serenata - though not necessary for me - is a beautiful demonstration of love, as a performer and songwriter, because the person giving the serenata puts everything on the line, it's all or nothing. Also - traditionally, it always seems to be the men that bring serenatas to women. In our version we wanted to perform one us girls for those right kind of loves, with an all-female Latina band. The heartache turned into all love and inspiration in that setting. The song healed me."

Valentine is joined by sister and bassist Nadia King. The two made their debut in 2017 with an english-language, self-titled EP, followed by a Spanish version in May 2018 - both Releasing the music in both languages is important to the sisters, allowing them to fully express their art as they had always intended, but had felt they could never explore before.



LOLAA take their inspiration from 70's & 80's icons such as Daniela Romo, Gloria Estefan, Camilo Sesto, Debbie Harry, and Donna Summer. Their debut EP was a mix of all the ideas the sisters had in their heads, a cultural collision of sounds with a touch of shimmer.



Prior to the pandemic, the duo had been performing regularly in Toronto, making inroads in Montreal, New York, Philadelphia and Chicago, including appearances at POP Montreal, Canadian Music Week, NXNE, and Pilsen Fest. The band was also invited to tour across Italy, which continues to inspire the sisters' goal to reach global audiences where music is welcomed in both Spanish and English.



In a short period of time, the duo has shared stages with Fobia, Monsieur Periné, Rey Pila, Tkay Maidza, Helado Negro, and Mint Field, and garnered features in Remezcla, NYLON, Toronto Star, Indie 88, CBC Music, The Globe & Mail, CTV News, The National Post, NOW Magazine.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Stephanie Luong