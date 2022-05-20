Nox Holloway Shares Brand New Single 'Cry Neon'

Nashville based pop/alt band, Nox Holloway has shared their brand new single, "Cry Neon." "Cry Neon" was co-written by Nox Holloway and Kendall Brower (KINGS, Oh My Girl), and produced by the band in their home studio in Nashville.

"'Cry Neon' was inspired by a scene in the show Euphoria, and is basically a conversation between two people at a party that are there and participating in the social ramble even though they don't want to be," says singer Bryce Vanhook. "We wanted the track to feel way more futuristic and spacey to contrast the intimacy of that idea, which is intended to play into that irony."

Last month, the duo shared their latest song, "Parachute," an upbeat, ukulele driven track serves as a reminder to the listener to not be afraid of what the future holds. "Parachute" was preceded by "Draw The Line," their first piece of music following the release of their debut EP, If Only The World Didn't Spin So Much, in 2021.

The debut was incredibly well received, earning rave reviews from the likes of Rolling Stone Australia and Wonderland who hailed them "a fresh alt-pop duo wanting to bring people into their world of music." The EP has garnered 2 million streams since its release with tracks featured on coveted playlists such as New Music Friday, Fresh Finds, Fresh & Chill and New Noise. The duo was also featured on Spins on MTVU TV.

At every turn, duality fuels Nox Holloway. Alternating between the radiating vibes of a sun-soaked midday festival slot and the kinetic energy of a packed club, the Nashville-based alt/pop duo live the push and pull through every note of their shape-shifting sound.

Bryce Vanhook and Parker Mathews met on their very first day of college at Clemson University, but it wasn't until their senior year in 2020 that the pair of audio technology majors began truly collaborating, swirling Vanhook's love of free-flowing hip-hop with Mathews' expansive musicality and EDM-rich pop production style. They found that together they had all the skills they needed to write the kind of songs that previously only existed in their imaginations.

The two-piece turned their focus full-time to their music and established themselves as Nox Holloway, a name that is a special tribute to time lost elsewhere. It's a combination of the Latin word for 'night' and the street in London where Bryce lived and found inspiration.

Watch the new music video here: