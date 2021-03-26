Novacane Release Next Indie Single 'Bad Breath'

Back from a brief musical hiatus, bandmates Dylan Latimer (singer+guitarist), Oliver Lester (bassist) and Zach Clifton (drummer) rejoin forces as psych-pop outfit, Novacane who have returned with their latest single, 'Bad Breath'.

Formed in the early years of high school, Novacane was originally founded by Dylan and Oliver before being joined by Zach Clifton, completing the trio. The hardship and woe of their collective youthful disarray provided the three friends with a lifetime's worth of experience, and these hard-learned lessons are what continues to inspire their music to this day.

With the utmost attention to detail, Novacane has ceaselessly pushed the boundaries of their own artistic influence and personal vulnerability, injecting their music and songwriting with layers of meaning and an eclectic and undeniable richness of sound.

Following the release of their last two projects Pretty Colours and Comfort Food, the Oregon-based band mark their return with their latest offering, 'Bad Breath', a bouncy, guitar-led indie number with foot-tapping percussion and angsty, Americana-style songwriting.

The music video to 'Bad Breath' complements the track perfectly, echoing the old-school, sentimental style of song that Novacane has come to be known and loved for. Over psychedelic soundscapes, 80s style colour-grading and a plucky, rock n' roll bassline, we see the band prepare for a sunny beachside road trip that leaves the listener with a familiar sense of nostalgia that has come to be a pillar of Novacane's unique, psych-pop sound.

- Instagram || Facebook || Spotify -