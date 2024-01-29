Nothing More + Wage War Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour 2024 With Special Guests Veil of Maya and Sleep Theory

NOTHING MORE are pleased to announce their co-headline North American 2024 tour with WAGE WAR including special guests Veil of Maya and Sleep Theory.

The tour will kick off Tuesday, April 16 in Charlotte, NC and run through Friday, May 17 in Indianapolis, IN. General on sale tickets begin Friday, February 2 at 10 A.M. local time HERE. NOTHING MORE have also announced a handful of headlining shows throughout the tour. See all upcoming dates below.

Earlier this month, NOTHING MORE released an emotionally riveting and new single “IF IT DOESN'T HURT” which focuses on the hard truths of a fractured and toxic romantic relationship. The track has since garnered over 280k views and quickly has become a fan favorite, Watch/listen to “IF IT DOESN'T HURT” here.

NOTHING MORE + WAGE WAR ON TOUR:

WITH VEIL OF MAYA and SLEEP THEORY

4/16 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

4/17 Birmingham, AL – Avalon Brewing Company

4/18 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

4/20 Austin, TX – Stubb's

4/22 Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park (outdoor)

4/24 Riverside, CCA – RMA

4/25 San Diego, CA – Observatory Northpark ^

4/28 Albuquerque, NM - REVEL

4/30 Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

5/1 Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

5/3 Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center

5/4 East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

5/5 Omaha, NE – The Astro

5/7 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

5/8 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

5/10 Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

5/11 Columbus, OH – Kemba Live ^

5/12 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^

5/14 Norfolk, VA – The NorVA

5/15 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

5/17 Indianapolis, IN – The Egyptian Room

5/8 Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre ^

^ only NOTHING MORE

ABOUT NOTHING MORE:

Rock audiences count NOTHING MORE among the most cherished acts, the kind of band who straddle the line between populism and intimacy with every performance. The San Antonio, Texas-born quartet builds unapologetically massive anthems from catchy hooks. Crowd-pleasers clear a path for heady, confessional, thought-provoking emotionalism. Fresh rewards reveal themselves with repeat listens, welcoming like-minded seekers with rich melodicism, like the best of Deftones or Tool.

The critically acclaimed, 3x-Grammy-nominated rock band--Jonny Hawkins (vocals), Mark Vollelunga (guitar), Daniel Oliver (bass), and Ben Anderson (drums)—released the deluxe version of their critically acclaimed 2022 album SPIRITS via BETTER NOISE MUSIC last year.

SPIRITS combines unapologetically massive anthems, catchy hooks, and progressive music with introspective, philosophical lyrics and thought-provoking emotionalism. It was accompanied by their very own meta-personality test, SPIRITS TEST which was the inspiration for NOTHING MORE's first-ever graphic novel “SPIRITS VOL.1” via Z2 Comics

ABOUT WAGE WAR:

Wage War — Briton Bond [lead vocals], Cody Quistad [rhythm guitar, clean vocals], Seth Blake [lead guitar], Chris Gaylord [bass], and Stephen Kluesener [drums] — burst onto the scene when they issued their debut, Blueprints, in 2015. The album yielded multiple fan favorites, namely "Alive" and "The River." 2017's Deadweight established the Florida quintet as a rising force in the hard rock world.

The release earned widespread praise from Metal Injection, New Noise, Metal Hammer, and Rock Sound, who dubbed it "a relentless, genre-evolving treat." For 2019's Pressure, they enlisted the talents of producer Drew Fulk (Motionless in White, Lil Peep, iDKHOW) and recorded in Los Angeles for the first time, delivering a bold body of work, logging countless miles on the road, racking up millions of streams, and garnering press accolades from Billboard, Modern Drummer, and American Songwriter.

2021's Manic was a watershed moment for the fivesome. It was a head-turning chart success, landing on multiple Billboard charts — #5 Digital; #8 Hard Music; and #12 Rock. The album earned press raves from the get-go, with kudos from SPIN, Consequence, Revolver, Loudwire, Kerrang!, Alternative Press, and landing covers at Kerrang! and UPSET. Wage War delivered The Stripped Sessions, an acoustic release that showed off their songwriting chops, in 2022.

They've appeared at major festivals, including Welcome to Rockville, Download, and Rock am Ring and Park, and have hit the road with Slipknot, A Day To Remember, Three Days Grace, Falling In Reverse, and more. They were chosen as one of SiriusXM's "Future 5 of 2022." The single "Circle The Drain" hit #1 on Octane BIG UNS Countdown.

Another impressive career highlight is the band's cumulative stream tally — they've generated nearly 560 million total streams. Wage War remain hard at work on their eagerly awaited fifth album.

Photo Credit: Dante Dellamore