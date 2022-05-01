Norwegian Musician and Producer GUNDELACH Drops 'Shapeshifter' Album

Following his recent EP release, 'Shape' and single, 'Rolling In The Water', Gundelach completes the highly anticipated cycle with the release of his newest full-length album, 'Shapeshifter'. 'Shapeshifter' is a massive project and collection of Gundelach's newest exploratory songs. The album was released in part as an EP, 'Shape', before finishing the narrative to create what felt like a two-part story.

Gundelach comments, "Shapeshifter is my interpretation of Theodor Kittelsen's paintings of the mythology of Nøkken or The Nix in English. It is about cherishing the moment and trying to live as authentic as possible. Rain and sunshine. Hopelessness and bliss"

Now with just under a million streams, Gundelach's EP 'Shape', has the remote solitude of rural Norway as the backdrop behind this more deeply personal and reflective style of music, which can be heard on the gorgeous, stripped-back folk of 'Vinter' which then swells into the more retro synth pop led electronics of 'Vi Er Nærme Nå'. The impenetrable-yet-tender lyrics, mesmerising studio tricks-and Gundelach's supple baritone vocals are the key elements in this project alongside the jittery electronics and synths that have been favoured in his most recent releases.

'Shifter', the second half of the 'Shapeshifter' story, follows the path paved by 'Shape', but takes listeners even further into Gundelach's world and finishes the story he had just begun telling. Like many of Gundelach's songs, the emphasis on sound over words in 'Rolling In The Water' allows listeners to experience the cyclical nature of the waves as he explores his emotions. The beautiful acoustic guitar on 'Shapeshifter Interlude' and the arching melody in 'Arms Around Me' continue to exhibit what it means to explore Gundelach's undefinable sound.

After the release of his 2015 single 'Spiders' drawing the attention of tastemakers and indie-electro fans across the world, including BBC Radio1, Wonderland and Complex, Gundelach has become the prince of melancholia with his pervasive falsetto and noir analog productions. With his upcoming release, Gundelach once again illustrates his incredible ability to write and produce introspective and beautiful songs.

Kai Gundelach spent his formative years as an underage DJ and guitar prodigy in Oslo's nightlife scene, before entering the Scandinavian music scene with his debut single 'Alone In The Night'.

His self-titled EP from 2016, followed by the highly anticipated albums 'Baltus' from 2018 and 'My Frail Body' from 2020, have seen over 15 million streams to date, and drew him critical acclaim from tastemaker publications such as Wonderland and Pigeons And Planes. His singles also saw significant radio rotation across the Nordics, plus several plays on BBC Radio 1 and Pharrell Williams included him in his Beats 1 show 'OTHERtone'.

In 2020, Gundelach received a nomination in the Norwegian Grammys in the 'Best Electronica' category, for his collaboration with AURORA on the song 'Cynical Mind'. With a long list of headline shows across Europe behind him, including playing tastemaker festivals such as Roskilde (Copenhagen, Denmark) and Øya (Oslo, Norway), Gundelach has built a highly dedicated fanbase and a reputation for incredible live performances.

