Nora En Pure Releases Emotive Single BIRTHRIGHT

With every release, Nora En Pure offers pristine productions and brings listeners deeper into her world. Her latest offering, 'Birthright', is an emotive single, which encapsulates her signature sound across its stunning soundscape. 'Birthright' is out now via Enormous Tunes.

Debuted as the opening track during her majestic performance at Coachella last month, 'Birthright' is built up around a memorable piano melody and infuses enlightening percussion and delicate synths with a soulful bassline, resulting in pure sonic bliss. Crafted to alleviate the listener's stress and sorrow, 'Birthright' maintains a downtempo pace and radiates a positive glow across its duration.

Captivating audiences in her recent live performances, 'Birthright' also received its radio premiere from dance music authority Pete Tong on BBC Radio 1. Following shortly after the release of her official remix for Grammy nominated duo SOFI TUKKER's 'Fantasy', and with performances at the likes of Brooklyn Mirage for her Purified NYC event, XS Las Vegas alongside Fisher for Elrow, Amsterdam Open Air Festival and Spring Awakening Festival on the horizon, Nora En Pure's indomitable work ethic continues to keep her at the forefront of the dance music scene.

TOUR DATES





24/05 - ROYALE - BOSTON, MA25/05 - PURIFIED AT THE BROOKLYN MIRAGE - BROOKLYN, NY26/05 - RHYTHM & VINE - FORT LAUDERDALE, FL27/05 - ELROW AT ENCORE BEACH CLUB - LAS VEGAS, NV01/06 - KAUFLEUTEN - ZURICH, CH02/06 - AMSTERDAM OPEN AIR - AMSTERDAM, NL07/06 - ENCORE BEACH CLUB AT NIGHT - LAS VEGAS, NV08/06 - RAVINE - ATLANTA, GA09/06 - SPRING AWAKENING FESTIVAL - CHICAGO, IL14/06 - JUMBO COUNTRY CLUB - BARRANQUILLA, CO15/06 - SALON AMADOR - MEDELLIN, CO16/06 - SHEPARD'S BEACH RESORT - CLEARWATER BEACH, FL21/06 - EXCHANGE - LOS ANGELES, CA22/06 - RYSE NIGHTCLUB - ST CHARLES, MO23/06 - FIREFLY MUSIC FESTIVAL - DOVER, DE26/06 - HI IBIZA - IBIZA, ES27/06 - EOS FESTIVAL - TAUFKIRCHEN, DE