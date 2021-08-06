Nolan Potter Shares New Single 'Stubborn Bubble'

Today, Nolan Potter shares his new single "Stubborn Bubble" via Brooklyn Vegan. On the track, Potter says, "Stubborn Bubble is really all about my love for sci-fi.

The imagery in my head as I wrote it came from Dune, The Wrath of Khan, and Moebius' illustrations for Jodorowsky's Incal series of graphic novels. I wanted to evoke that spirit while making a jam that was a little heavier and a little more modern sounding than some of my other stuff. I think it stands out on the new record for its length and its slightly more aggressive nature. People will probably need lyrics sheets for this one cuz I wanted it to sound like the vocals were coming through a fed up space helmet from a distance."



Additionally, Nolan Potter will be supporting Osees on Saturday, August 7th at Hotel Vegas for the hotel's ten and a half year anniversary.

Nolan Potter is putting us home recording freaks to shame. We had a year of global pandemic to lay out our grand ideas and the sum total of most artists "quar-riffs" wouldn't push the constraints of a normal band practice (gosh, remember those?). Nolan Potter, in the meantime, has quietly painted us a beatific masterpiece that veers from the whimsical to the wigged out, deftly weaving an untamed tapestry of sound all the while archly commenting on the present musician's predicament - and he did it alone. No drum machine clattering in the background amidst tape hiss and 4 track grime here - this is a fully realized, insanely well played, full on rock record that might even one-up his first LP for us, last years excellent Nightmare Forever. The guys' got more chops than a beauticians' college across a wide array of instruments - no small feat, and easily overlooked when you leave the lyric sheet and credits on the dining room table. That the songs travel far, wide, up, down, backwards, and gamely spill out over the 5 minute mark with exceptionally loose interludes and diversions is just another marvel in this carnival of aural delights. It's a gem of a record and it's out on Castle Face September 24th.