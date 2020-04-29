Noah Cyrus to Release THE END OF EVERYTHING EP

Noah Cyrus has revealed the title and release date for her highly anticipated EP. 'The End Of Everything' will be released on May 15 via RECORDS/Columbia Records and will feature 8 tracks including fan favorites 'I Got So High That I Saw Jesus,' 'Lonely,' her international hit single 'July,' as well as 5 previously unheard of songs, penned by the 20-year-old artist.

Pre-save/add 'The End Of Everything' HERE.



Noah Cyrus' timeless hit 'July' is now officially certified as RIAA PLATINUM in North America. The global smash continues to grow 9-months after its 2019 release, surpassing more than 350 MILLION combined global streams, 150 MILLION audio streams in North America, also achieving PLATINUM status in Australia, Ireland, Norway and DOUBLE PLATINUM in Canada.



Earlier this year, following her SOLD-OUT Not So Tour, Tour, Noah Cyrus released her latest single, 'I Got So High That I Saw Jesus.' Accompanied by a stunning official music video, the track encompasses many of Noah's musical influences and showcases her unique knack for storytelling, observation and wit, brought together in the form of yet another timeless track.



'The End Of Everything' is out everywhere on May 15.

Pre-save/add HERE





