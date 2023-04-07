Noah Cyrus Unveils New Single Everybody Needs Someone With Vance Joy

GRAMMY® nominated, multi-platinum selling RECORDS/Columbia Records artist Noah Cyrus returns with a brand new single, 'Everybody Needs Someone,' a stirring duet with Vance Joy.

'Everybody Needs Someone' is Cyrus' first musical offering in 2023, following the 2022 release her critically acclaimed debut album, The Hardest Part [Records/Columbia Records], and special deluxe version that followed.

Produced by Mike Crossey, the album features new songs 'Set For Life' as well as alternative versions of 'Noah (Stand Still)' Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Hardest Part,' 'Ready To Go,' 'Unfinished' and 'I Burned LA Down.'

Last year, Noah completed a SOLD OUT North American headlining tour, and will be making further live appearances with her band this year at Beachlife Festival in Redondo Beach, CA on May 7th (TICKETS), the Alaska State Fair on September 4th, Ogden Twilight in Utah on September 6 (TICKETS) and the Moon River Festival in Chattanooga, TN on September 10th (TICKETS). For more information go to: https://www.noahcyrus.com.

Already, Cyrus has accumulated an impressive 4.8 BILLION combined streams to date, with songs from The Hardest Part already amassing more than 186 MILLION combined streams and counting.

In a whirlwind of loss, heartbreak, and chaos, Noah Cyrus grabbed the reins, took control of her life, and has been able to finally tell her story like never before. Today, the Nashville-born musician, singer and songwriter uncovers the kind of strength you only find from within and has shared it with the world through this heartfelt and deeply personal body of work that is both timeless as much as it is of the now.

"These songs all mean so much to me-they're straight from my heart, my brain, and my body," Cyrus states. "Every song is important to the story, and for the first time I'm revealing my complete and honest truth." Described as "a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop" by Rolling Stone who gave the album 4/5 stars, as did American Songwriter. Variety praised that it "leaves the listener wanting more," while Forbes hailed it"album of the year."

The album was also included on several end of year 'Best Of' lists, including spots on Rolling Stone's 'Best 100 Albums of 2022' List (at No. 20), as well as their '100 Best Songs of 2022' List ('I Burned LA Down'), Forbes' list of the 'Best Music of 2022' and UPROXX list of the "Best Pop Albums of 2022" and more.

'Everybody Needs Someone' (feat. Vance Joy) is out now. Listen here:

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

05/07 - Beachlife Festival - Redondo Beach, CA

09/04 - Alaska State Fair - Palmer, AK

09/06 - Ogden Twilight - Ogden, UT

09/10 - Moon River Festival - Chattanooga, TN