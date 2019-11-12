Noah Cyrus Teams Up with Leon Bridges for Special Rendition of 'July'

Platinum-selling RECORDS/Columbia Records artist and songwriter Noah Cyrus has teamed up with Grammy Award-winning recording artist Leon Bridges for a very special rendition of 'July.' As the original version continues to climb the charts and amass millions of streams around the world, this heartfelt duet provides a new depth and perspective on an already timeless song.



Listen to July Featuring Leon Bridges below!



"It's such an honor to have Leon Bridges' heart and voice on July." Noah reveals. "I've been a fan of his for years, and to have an artist as credible as him, who is so artistically talented, who clearly loves music and puts his heart and soul into everything he does, is true a gift. I hope you all enjoy listening to this version, as much as we enjoyed making it."



Last week, Noah Cyrus celebrated Halloween with the release of "fyounoah." Inspired by the daily anxieties, self-doubt and need for assurance (aka "likes") induced under glare of social media, Noah Cyrus wrote the song after a particularly testing time both behind closed doors and online, and released the track with an official music video, directed by Symone Ridgell.





Last month, Noah Cyrus performed 'July' on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden. The single continues to gain momentum with growing global radio and playlist support, currently sitting at an impressive 65 million combined global streams and counting.





Cyrus sat down with The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she discusses The LONELY Collection, a limited edition collaboration with The Crystal Campaign, inspired by her song and video for 'Lonely," which also features choir members sourced by The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Music Program. Noah is donating 100% of her proceeds to The Jed Foundation, a non-profit organization which protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults.

