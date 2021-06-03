NoMBe Releases 'This Is Not A Love Song' Music Video

Singer, songwriter, and producer NoMBe has released the music video for "This Is Not A Love Song" off his sophomore album, CHROMATOPIA, out now via TH3RD BRAIN Records. A retrospective breakup song imagining the end of a relationship and the inability to cope, "This Is Not A Love Song" paints an exaggerated picture of NoMBe drowning in sorrow, juxtaposed by dreamy imagery of him in the afterlife. PRESS HERE to watch the video Directed By B and PRESS HERE to check out the premiere on Complex who call the track a "dreamy pop banger."

"I love how this music video turned out for its simplicity," shares NoMBe. "We shot in Hawaii during a really rainy period and luckily found a nice day to knock this one out. Originally we were trying to build a giant mirror out of those smaller pieces seen in the clip, but it was such an understanding we decided to make it more about the different angles and locations."

Referred to as One To Watch by ET Canada and "one of pop's most intriguing new faces" by Paper Magazine, NoMBe's recently released 14-track album highlights the complexities of relationships through clever lyricism, infectious melodies, and sultry vocals - PRESS HERE to listen. Offering new perspectives as he lyrically details the internal dialogue of love - using elements of pop, electronic, soul, and rock - NoMBe explores its many different hues, providing a first-hand look into his kaleidoscopic world. CHROMATOPIA features the singles "Water Into Wine," intoxicating "Boy's Don't Cry," breezy dance track "Paint California," vulnerable ballad "Weirdo," indie-pop bop "Heels," and the groovy "Prototype," which have collectively garnered over 14 million streams and received support from Rolling Stone Australia, Vulture, Hollywood Life, Wonderland, Ones To Watch, and Flood Magazine among others.

NoMBe recently spoke with the GRAMMY Museum's Schyler O'Neal to discuss the album - PRESS HERE to watch on COLLECTION:live.

Known for having a modern take on alternative music that is entirely his own, Noah McBeth - under the moniker NoMBe - initially garnered buzz in 2015 with his viral single, "California Girls," paving the way for his 2018 critically acclaimed debut album They Might've Even Loved Me which racked up nearly 180 million Spotify streams and garnered praise from the likes of NPR, Billboard, Clash, WWD, Flaunt Magazine, and Ones To Watch. The vibrant concept album is a tribute to the women in NoMBe's life who have shaped and impacted who he is today. They Might've Even Loved Me single "Can't Catch Me" (ft. New Mystics) was personally chosen by Pharrell Williams as the official theme song to his HBO documentary series OUTPOST, while the track "Drama" (ft. Big Data) was featured in EA Sports' FIFA World Cup 2019 soundtrack.

A native of Heidelberg, Germany, NoMBe was born into a creative, multicultural family surrounded by art in a multitude of ways. Raised mostly by his grandmother as well as his godmother, R&B legend Chaka Khan, NoMBe was encouraged to pursue music early on and studied classical piano. Along with his formal training, he began experimenting with songwriting and production, sampling hip hop and electronic music, which led to his move to New York where he focused on contemporary production while playing in the subways at night. Over the last decade, NoMBe uprooted his life traveling around the country as he continued to broaden his musical knowledge and career before relocating to Hawaii.

NoMBe has garnered over 355 million global streams with placements in a variety of television shows including Shameless, Ozark, The Resident, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Ballers, and more. He has also performed at Lollapalooza, Firefly Music Festival, SXSW, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, and Electric Forest, and received media praise from the likes of Elton John, Pharrell, Time Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Interview Magazine, Complex, Earmilk, and more, making him an artist to watch in 2021.

