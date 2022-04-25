Nine Inch Nails Announces Supporting Acts For Upcoming Tour Dates

Nine Inch Nails will kick off their first U.S. tour since 2018 on Thursday, April 28. Today, the band announced the support acts that will join them - a lineup personally curated by Trent Reznor.

Boy Harsher and 100 Gecs will support on the first leg. Yves Tumor will play the September dates, which include a two-night-stand at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado (September 2 and 3).

As previously announced, Ministry and Nitzer Ebb - fellow pioneers of the industrial music movement - will join Nine Inch Nails for a special show in Cleveland, where NIN was founded in 1988. The September 24 concert, which closes out the tour, will take place at Blossom Music Center.

Nine Inch Nails, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees in 2020, will also headline numerous festivals in the months ahead. See below for itinerary.

Reviews of Nine Inch Nails' 2018 COLD AND BLACK AND INFINITE tour were stellar. Hailing the show as "an extra-sensory marvel," The Washington Post said, "Reznor and company delivered, pummeling eardrums from behind a curtain of smoke and strobe lights."

Vulture observed, "In concert, Nine Inch Nails is dizzying, prickly, sensual...The possibilities are endless." Brooklyn Vegan noted, "[it's] the kind of show that can give you a psychedelic, out of body experience, a total sensory overload (hypnotic light show included)."

NINE INCH NAILS - U.S. TOUR DATES

4/28 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater - Boy Harsher

4/30 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

5/1 - Franklin, TN - First Bank Amphitheater - Boy Harsher

5/22 - Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville

5/24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia - 100 Gecs

5/25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia - 100 Gecs

5/27 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling

9/2 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Yves Tumor

9/3 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Yves Tumor

9/7 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield - Yves Tumor

9/9 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Yves Tumor

9/11 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley Yves Tumor

9/15 - Las Vegas, NV - Zappos Theater - Yves Tumor

9/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Primavera Sound

9/22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

9/24 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center - Ministry, Nitzer Ebb