Nina Nesbitt Releases New Single 'No Time (For My Life to Suck)'

Scottish singer, songwriter and producer Nina Nesbitt returns today with the new single, 'No Time (For My Life To Suck),' offering listeners yet another delectable taste of her eagerly anticipated new album Älskar, due on September 2 via Cooking Vinyl.

'No Time (For My Life To Suck)' is all about kissing away the negativity and bringing positive vibes only; a rejection of the time-wasters, vibe vultures and karma killers that so often bring the mood down. It's the perfect sort of flighty, feel-good playful pop that renders those powers of pessimism obsolete. Speaking about the track, Nina reveals, "I wrote 'No Time (For My Life To Suck)' to be the soundtrack for the summer of our lives! It's here to cleanse people of any negative vibes, there is truly no time for them."

'No Time (For My Life To Suck)' is one of several Älskar album tracks that Nina recorded during sessions in Sweden. She wrote the song with its producer, Elvira Anderfjärd (best known for her Taylor Swift remixes), and Rickard Göransson (Tove Lo, Astrid S, Ariana Grande). It was completed with mixing courtesy of award-winning Manon Grandjean (Stormzy, London Grammar, Nao).

The new single serves as the follow-up to 'Pressure Makes Diamonds,' which dazzled with its refined alt-pop sparkle and alluring effervescent melodies, capped by Nina's quick-flowing freestyle vocal. Nina wrote the song with its producers Jack & Coke (Charli XCX, Tove Lo) and the Swedish artist SHY Martin. The track was accompanied by a hilarious, tongue-in-cheek music video, directed by longtime collaborator Wolf James. (WATCH)

Älskar (meaning "to love" in Swedish) is about love in all its raw and often complicated forms, covering relationships, family, friends, and self-worth. As we've heard from its recent tracks ('Pressure Makes Diamonds', 'Dinner Table' and 'When You Lose Someone'), it draws on aspects from both parts of Nina'sfamily heritage: the sleek, layered alt-pop of the Swedish scene, and the storytelling qualities of Scottish folk music.

The result is a beautiful collection of songs that shimmers with both tender, intimate ballads and huge escapist '80s-tinged bangers that beg for the dancefloor. Speaking about the album, Nina reveals, "Making this album was a completely different experience to anything I've made before, although a lot of the music was created remotely, I feel that I've processed so much and learnt a lot about the relationships in my life during the last few years. I wanted to capture all types of love in their raw forms, whether it be romantic, heartbreak, friendship, coming of age, familial or self-love."

Pre-save/order Älskar, the new album from Nina Nesbitt here.

Fresh off some massive summer festival sets in the UK, Nina can next be seen playing two huge stadium shows as guest to Coldplay at Glasgow's Hampden Park on August 23rd and 24th, followed by a just announced UK headline tour kicking off in November. To keep up to date on Nina's upcoming live shows please visit here.

Watch the new music video here: