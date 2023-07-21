Nils Lofgren Releases New Album 'Mountains' Feat. Neil Young, Ringo Starr, David Crosby & More

Concurrent with the release of Mountains, Nils is launching his Rockality video series today.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Nils Lofgren Releases New Album 'Mountains' Feat. Neil Young, Ringo Starr, David Crosby & More

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame E Street Band member, Crazy Horse member and solo artist Nils Lofgren released his new album Mountains.

Written and recorded at home in Scottsdale, AZ, the 10-song collection is lush and soulful, mixing rock and roll muscle with blues grit and gospel transcendence as it grapples with a world where pride and selfishness are treated as virtues and the power-hungry are rewarded for their greed and shortsightedness.

The result is perhaps the most vulnerable and revealing work in Lofgren’s impressive 50-year catalog, an intuitive, empathetic reflection on truth, trust, and the power of human connection delivered with the help of an all-star cast of friends including Ringo Starr, Neil Young, Cindy Mizelle, the Howard Gospel Choir, Ron Carter and David Crosby. The album also contains stunning artwork by renowned Arizona artist Ed Mell.

“These songs are all born of raw emotion,” says Lofgren. “I gave myself permission to share my fear and my anger, my love and my hope, to be open about what I was experiencing.”

Mountains has been praised by Stereogum, SPIN, American Songwriter, BrooklynVegan, Ultimate Classic Rock, Exclaim!, and many more. Recently, Lofgren spoke with writer Bob Mehr for an extensive feature interview in MOJO that is on newsstands now. PopMatters reviewed the album and proclaimed, “Nils Lofgren is one of the finest ever to grace recorded music, and with each album, he delivers something we didn’t know we needed but now somehow can’t live without.”

Traditionally, Lofgren’s commitment to songcraft made for a slow, deliberate process in the studio. Tracks would be written and rewritten, lyrics edited and revisited, recordings cut and then tossed aside. This time around, however, Lofgren set new rules for himself: write whatever you feel; share it no matter what. He began challenging himself to write every day, treating the process as an outlet not only for his frustration with the state of the world, but also for the joy and gratitude he felt to have so much time with his wife, Amy (who co-produced the record with him), son Dylan and their beautiful dogs.

“The album started as a form of therapy,” he explains, “but it very quickly grew beyond that. It was so freeing to work without any restrictions, to just write whatever came out, and it turned into some of the most inspired work I think I’ve ever made.”

Concurrent with the release of Mountains, Nils is launching his Rockality video series today. These 30–40 minute videos consist of Nils’ storytelling at its best, as he recounts the twists and turns of his path in the world of music. These are non-rehearsed, folksy deliveries of fascinating, colorful and entertaining stories that conclude with Nils singing a song or stretching out on his guitar. Each episode will be available to purchase from nilslofgren.com starting today.

Photo Credit: Rob DeMartin



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dive into The Penske Files New Introspective Indie-Punk Album HALF GLOW Out Now Photo
Dive into The Penske File's New Introspective Indie-Punk Album HALF GLOW Out Now

Discover the introspective indie-punk album 'Half Glow' by The Penske File. Dive into their captivating new video for the focus track 'Bad Dreams' and explore themes of love, loss, and coming of age. Available now on Stomp Records.

2
Hailey Whitters Releases New Song Tier Down from Im In Love EP Photo
Hailey Whitters Releases New Song 'Tie'r Down' from 'I'm In Love EP'

The Iowa-born, Nashville-based country star and ACM “New Female Artist of the Year” Hailey Whitters released a new song “Tie’r Down” from her forthcoming EP I’m In Love. The new song follows the release of the EP’s title track “I’m In Love” that was named one of the best songs of the week last week by Billboard and Stereogum. 

3
Violet Silhouette Drops New Single Hierda Demoniaca - A Melodic Amalgamation of Dance-Punk Photo
Violet Silhouette Drops New Single 'Hierda Demoniaca' - A Melodic Amalgamation of Dance-Punk and Post-Wave

Experience the haunting melodies and chilling vocals of Violet Silhouette's latest single 'Hierda Demoniaca' from their upcoming EP 'FEVERBLUE.' Dive into the world of dance-punk and post-wave as the band combines influences from Drab Majesty, Cold Cave, Boy Harsher, and Depeche Mode.

4
Now After Nothing Pays Homage to The Cure with Rendition of All I Want Photo
Now After Nothing Pays Homage to The Cure with Rendition of 'All I Want'

Experience the mesmerizing darkwave rendition of The Cure's 'All I Want' by Atlanta-based band Now After Nothing. Discover their unique take on the beloved track and get a glimpse into their upcoming EP.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Travis Tritt Releases First-Ever Gospel Project, 'Country Chapel,' Inspired by His Childhood RootsTravis Tritt Releases First-Ever Gospel Project, 'Country Chapel,' Inspired by His Childhood Roots
Video: Alis Vibe Releases 'Surfing the Light' VisualVideo: Alis Vibe Releases 'Surfing the Light' Visual
Anderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN SpecialAnderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN Special
Jo Dee Messina's Latest Single 'Just To Be Loved' Debuts In Mediabase's Top 100Jo Dee Messina's Latest Single 'Just To Be Loved' Debuts In Mediabase's Top 100

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GREY HOUSE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
HERE LIES LOVE