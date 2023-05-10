Nili Brosh Releases Two New Singles; 'Song For Hope' & 'Lavender Mountains'

What do Danny Elfman, Cirque du Soleil and Dethklok have in common? That'd be guitar virtuoso NILI BROSH.

Ever an advocate for melody--regardless of instrumentation--NILI BROSH proves no different with her two new singles, "Song for Hope" and Lavender Mountains," which are out now on all digital outlets. Perhaps even more significant when speaking about instrumental music, melodies have always been at the forefront of BROSH's priorities.

BROSH's new songs are meant to be listened to back-to-back. "Song for Hope," written during the pandemic, represents the quiet optimism for better days, and is thus made to transition into the uplifting intro of "Lavender Mountains." Dark days spent quietly pondering a lighter future are replaced by uplifting emotions. Feelings full of life return, and the desire to make up for lost time is passionate and strong.

The video for "Lavender Mountains," directed by Anomaly and shot in her current hometown of Las Vegas, premiered on her official YouTube page earlier today. It's BROSH's "aural representation of the mountains that surround me," as she explains.

"I've long been inspired by the desert. Since the 'Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil' gig moved me out to Vegas in 2017, I've often mistaken it for my natural habitat. It mirrored the desert environment and feeling I remembered as a kid in Israel. It's a feeling I could never properly articulate or explain, but it luckily started coming out in my music."

Having been endorsed by Ibanez Guitars for over a decade, BROSH can be seen playing her LA Custom Shop Ibanez RG770 guitar, which she's also used for performances with Danny Elfman, Dethklok, as well as her solo concerts.

"Song for Hope" and "Lavender Mountains" add to BROSH's catalog of memorable songs-without-words. As both her current and older work suggests, it certainly seems that her collaborations only contribute to this outlook and feed the overall result. Whether it's playing the iconic theme from "The Simpsons" with Danny Elfman, a timeless hit such as "Beat It" for "Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil" at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, or creative fast metal riffs with Dethklok, it's clear that her side work continues to pour inspiration back into her writing.

"I've always been a sucker for hooks, though when I was younger, I was mostly familiar with vocal ones. Since I'm no singer, I knew there must be a way to translate memorable melodies to the guitar. I feel like my first few albums were a journey in finding my melodic voice on the instrument, and hooks that ended up on my 2019 album, SPECTRUM, such as on 'Primal Feels' or 'Andalusian Fantasy' were a sort of culmination of that early journey."

Ready to complete the cycle and put it back out there, "Song for Hope" comes out on May 9th, followed right by "Lavender Mountains" (with music video premier) on May 10th. As NILI BROSH has been bringing these two songs live to audiences in advance of their release the past few months, they seem overdue to be out in the world. Much like the transition between these two songs, the pesky anticipation will soon be over.

In touring news, in addition to her own performances as part of "Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil" in her current hometown of Las Vegas, NILI BROSH will be performing with Danny Elfman on August 3 in San Diego, CA and on August 5 in Irvine, CA. She'll also perform with Dethklok as part of their massive summer tour, "The Babyklok Tour," with Babymetal which is set to kick off August 30 in Houston, TX. Ticket info can be found on the tour's official website.