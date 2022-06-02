Nikki Lane Announces New Album 'Denim & Diamonds'
The new album will be released on September 23.
We're excited to announce Nikki Lane will return with her highly anticipated fourth album Denim & Diamonds on September 23rd. The first single, "First High" is available on all streaming platforms today, including a video (watch below.)
"This song is about chasing that feeling of the first roller coaster, the first drag of a cigarette, that first kiss. Those moments are harder to come by the older we get, yet only get better each time. The video captures that feeling of being young in a small town on a summer day, and the lack of inhibition that came with it."
The 10-song project was produced and mixed by Joshua Homme (Queens of the Stone Age,
Nikki Lane's Denim & Diamonds will be available across digital platforms, compact disc, and numerous vinyl variations. A limited to 1,000 Blue & Gray Marble Vinyl edition featuring deluxe, die cut packaging autographed by Lane is available for pre-order now.
Watch the new music video here: