Nikki Lane Announces New Album 'Denim & Diamonds'

We're excited to announce Nikki Lane will return with her highly anticipated fourth album Denim & Diamonds on September 23rd. The first single, "First High" is available on all streaming platforms today, including a video (watch below.)

"This song is about chasing that feeling of the first roller coaster, the first drag of a cigarette, that first kiss. Those moments are harder to come by the older we get, yet only get better each time. The video captures that feeling of being young in a small town on a summer day, and the lack of inhibition that came with it."

The 10-song project was produced and mixed by Joshua Homme (Queens of the Stone Age, Eagles of Death Metal, Kyuss) at his Pink Duck Studios in Burbank, CA and is Lane's first album in five years.

Nikki Lane's Denim & Diamonds will be available across digital platforms, compact disc, and numerous vinyl variations. A limited to 1,000 Blue & Gray Marble Vinyl edition featuring deluxe, die cut packaging autographed by Lane is available for pre-order now.

Watch the new music video here: