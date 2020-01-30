Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets Announce 'Live At The Roundhouse'

Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment is proud to announce the release of Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets Live At The Roundhouse, an extraordinary all-new concert recording featuring an array of Pink Floyd classics rarely performed by the band during its lifetime. The 22-track collection arrives April 17 as a double-CD/DVD package, double-vinyl, and on Blu-ray; pre-orders are available now. Additionally, the band today shares the song/video for "Fearless" as an exclusive video trailer.

Also, in collaboration with Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Entertainment, Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets Live At The Roundhouse will be coming to cinemas in selected cities worldwide for one night only on March 10, 2020. This theatrical event will also include a pre-recorded cinema exclusive Q&A with Nick Mason and the band where they will answer questions submitted by fans. Tickets are on sale now from NickMasonFilm.com.

Nick Mason - founding drummer and the only constant member of Pink Floyd since their 1965 formation - united Gary Kemp (guitar, vocals), Guy Pratt (bass, vocals), Lee Harris (guitar), and Dom Beken (keyboards) as Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets in 2018, fueled in part by the desire to perform the legendary band's pre-Dark Side of the Moon material, timeless songs which had not been played on stage in decades.

An invitation-only performance at London's Dingwalls was met by rapturous acclaim and followed by a sold out theatre tour of North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The band returned in 2019, including two sold out May shows at The Roundhouse - the historic Camden venue where Pink Floyd famously played on October 15, 1966, teaming with Soft Machine for an "All Night Rave" launching the famed underground newspaper, International Times.

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets Live At The Roundhouse captures what has proven a remarkable band all its own, infusing archetypal Floyd favorites with infectious passion, great power, and subtle restraint. From the garage band attack of "Arnold Layne" and "Vegetable Man" to the psychedelic journeying of "Interstellar Overdrive" and the mellow expanse of "Atom Heart Mother," "Fearless," and "Green Is the Colour," Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets Live At The Roundhouse brings to life music rarely heard onstage since Pink Floyd's halcyon first era, thrillingly revived for a new generation.

NICK MASON'S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS LIVE AT THE ROUNDHOUSE

Legacy Recordings

Release Date: April 17, 2020

TRACKLISTING:

Beginnings

Interstellar Overdrive

Astronomy Domine

Lucifer Sam

Fearless

Obscured by Clouds

When You're In

Remember A Day

Arnold Layne

Vegetable Man

If

Atom Heart Mother

The Nile Song

Green Is The Colour

Let There Be More Light

Childhood's End

Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun

See Emily Play

Bike

One Of These Days

A Saucerful Of Secrets

Point Me At The Sky





