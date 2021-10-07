Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds to Release New B-Sides Album

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will release B-Sides & Rarities Part II, the long-anticipated follow up to 2005's B-Sides & Rarities, on 22 October on double vinyl, double CD, deluxe double CD and all digital platforms.

Today they share a previously unavailable live version of 'Push The Sky Away', the title track to the 2013 album of the same name. It was performed as part of 'Film Music - Nick Cave & Warren Ellis' at Hamer Hall in Melbourne in 2019, with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. The acclaimed performance of selections from Nick and Warren's film soundtrack collaborations featured 'Push The Sky Away' during the encore. Both artists rank that night as a career high.

B-Sides & Rarities Part I and Part II will also be released together as a Limited Edition Deluxe 7 Vinyl Box Set including 83 rare tracks and exclusive sleeve notes.

B-Sides & Rarities Part II was compiled by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, and contains 27 rare and unreleased tracks from 2006-2020, including the first recordings of 'Skeleton Tree', 'Girl In Amber' and 'Bright Horses'.

Previously unreleased song 'Vortex' is available to stream now. Taken from B-Sides & Rarities Part II, it was written and recorded in 2006 by Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, Martyn Casey and Jim Sclavunos. As the band were never able to define the song as either Grinderman or Bad Seeds, it remained unreleased.

Another unheard track, 'Earthlings' is also available from B-Sides & Rarities Part II, originating in the 2018/2019 sessions that became the acclaimed album 'Ghosteen'.

Preorders are available here.

Listen to the new track here: