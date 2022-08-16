Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nezi Momodu Releases 'The Pound' EP

She will also take the stage this Saturday, August 20th at Dallas' The Echo Lounge for a record release performance.

Aug. 16, 2022  

Nezi Momodu stands out from the pack with her late 80's / 90's-infused melodies, hardcore messages and unique wordplay - earning her the title of "Wordplay Queen" and praise from the likes of icons like Missy Elliott and Snoop Dogg.

The Nigeria-born, Dallas-based musician, visual artist and writer recently dropped The Pound - her new project released via Repost, SoundCloud's artist services division. She will also take the stage this Saturday, August 20th at Dallas' The Echo Lounge for a record release performance on, following her recent performance of her collab with Logic, "Introducing Nezi (ft. Nezi Momodu)," at the August 7th Dallas stop of his Vinyl Verse Tour.

"The Pound is my love story to Dallas and to the community that holds so many different voices and perspectives," notes Nezi. "I wanted to have fun creating different styles and themes and just let loose on this project.

The Pound gets its title from the white hot music scene in Dallas right now with an overflow of incredibly talented musicians - and how every artist is waiting for the big break to come, hoping to get plucked from "the pound" for the big league. The EP will feature 10 tracks including previous singles "N.E.Z." - a track whose video is a take on classic hip hop videos from the likes of Missy Elliott and Lil Kim, and is dedicated "In honor of the women who never stopped reminding girls like me that talent was enough"; "The Pound" featuring fellow Nigerian rapper D-Truce; and "On Gawd" whose video take you back to late-2000s Dallas dance culture and is a love letter to Dallas jigging culture

Well known in the underground hip hop and art community in Dallas, Nezi stands out in the local MC cyphers and as a respected visual artist focusing heavily on acrylic works relating to black youth and pop culture. Her technique with various colors blended together with thick graphic lines is just one of the reasons why she is considered a new age pop artist. She dove heavily into studying flows, poetry and literature after the passing of her father, which would later on define her style of music. Nezi, who is managed by Monica Payne & Max Gousse for Artistry Group, also has a rapidly growing presence on TikTok with almost 300k followers and 2.8 million likes.

Earlier this year, Nezi Momodu was named to SoundCloud's "First on SoundCloud" Class of 2022 where she works directly with SoundCloud to create unique opportunities to reach new audiences and deepen connections with fans. The artists chosen for this special honor are ones championed by fans on SoundCloud and hand-selected by SoundCloud's music team.

Listen to the new single here:




