Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New Riders of the Purple Sage Announce 'Lyceum '72' Live Album From Grateful Dead Tour

New Riders of the Purple Sage Announce 'Lyceum '72' Live Album From Grateful Dead Tour

Lyceum ‘72 will be released on September 23, 2022.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 8, 2022  

Legendary psychedelic country rock band New Riders of the Purple Sage, whose original lineup included several members of the Grateful Dead, announced their new live album Lyceum '72 will be released on September 23, 2022 via Omnivore Recordings.

"The last night of the Grateful Dead's 1972 European tour was memorable for a host of reasons, and prime amongst them, was the fun fact that the whole extended musical 'family' of the Grateful Dead was reunited at the London gig in the Lyceum Ballroom just off the Strand...."

So begins Grateful Dead Tour Manager Sam Cutler's liner notes to this piece of exceptional music history. New Riders of the Purple Sage emerged as a band showcasing the songwriting of John Dawson and the pedal steel guitar musings of Jerry Garcia, with their original line-up also including the Dead's Mickey Hart on drums.

While the Dead's material from that tour has been issued on their recent Europe '72 and Lyceum '72 releases, the New Riders of the Purple Sage's Lyceum '72 documents the last night of their appearances with the Dead on those classic dates.

Recorded on a 16-track machine by noted Dead engineers Betty Cantor, Janet Furman, Bob Matthews, Rosie (McGee), and Wizard (the team which also recorded the Dead's classic Europe '72 performances), these tapes were mixed by current Grateful Dead engineer Jeffrey Norman and mastered by Grammy®-winner David Glasser to present the ultimate document of this iconic date.

Produced for release by Rob Bleetstein (NRPS archivist and Sirius/XM producer and host on their Grateful Dead Channel), Lyceum '72 is available on CD and Digital with packaging containing photos and a thoughtful reminiscence from Sam Cutler, tour manager for The Rolling Stones, the Grateful Dead, and - of course, New Riders of the Purple Sage.

Take a trip back five decades to the end of a tour that lives on, all these years later.




From This Author - Michael Major


New Riders of the Purple Sage Announce 'Lyceum '72' Live Album From Grateful Dead Tour
August 8, 2022

Recorded on a 16-track machine by noted Dead engineers Betty Cantor, Janet Furman, Bob Matthews, Rosie (McGee), and Wizard (the team which also recorded the Dead’s classic Europe ’72 performances), these tapes were mixed by current Grateful Dead engineer Jeffrey Norman and mastered by Grammy®-winner David Glasser.
9m88 Releases '9m88 Radio' LP Ft. Oddisee, Silas Short, & More
August 8, 2022

9m88 (pronounced “Jo-m-Baba”) released her sophomore album 9m88 Radio via her label Jazz Baby Co. and Waves Collective. The album was crafted in collaboration with an international roster of musicians and producers like Oddisee (USA), Arthur Moon (USA), Silas Short (USA), StarRo (Japan), SUMIN (South Korea), and more.
Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Guest Appearance in P-VALLEY on Starz
August 8, 2022

Check out photos from from Megan Thee Stallion’s appearance in last night’s penultimate episode of “P-Valley” season two. The Grammy winner, who also wrote and recorded the original song featured in the episode, entitled “Get It On The Floor,” was seen in the role of Tina Snow on the critically acclaimed STARZ drama.
The BIG PINK Announce New Album 'The Love That's Ours'
August 8, 2022

Produced by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Air, Phoenix), the record will include a host of guest collaborators, including Jamie T, Jamie Hince (The Kills), Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Ryn Weaver, Mary Charteris, Ed Harcourt and many more, all aiming to make this new release their most memorable to date.
THE CATHEDRAL Film Starring Brian D'Arcy James to Open at New York Film Festival
August 8, 2022

Brian D'Arcy James stars in a new film, The Cathedral, which follows an only child's account of an American family's rise and fall over two decades. Joining James in the cast of the film is Monica Barbaro, Mark Zeisler, Geraldine Singer, William Bednar-Carter. It was previously shown at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.