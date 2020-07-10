New R&B From New York's Lekan Tella & 80s Indie From Reardon Love Announced

Lékan Tella follows-up on his graceful and highly noticed release titled "Emptiness" with a sensual electro-R&B crossover track sprinkled with 80's pop inspired melodies and beats titled "Savannah Red." Lékan Tella - "Savannah Red"

Nigerian-American singer-songwriter, Lékan Tella announces the release of his latest single titled "Savannah Red," beautifully blending soft soulful hymns, soothing retro tones, and following-up on his previous release titled "Emptiness". Lékan Tella's signature sound is made of a sophisticated blend between 80's pop and 90's R&B.

"You know what you are to me. But tonight is the perfect night, and I just wanna be how I wanna be"

Being of Nigerian-American descent, Lékan Tella has found inspiration in both cultures; "When I first moved to Nigeria in the 90s, I'd write as a way to contain myself and disconnect from the feeling of culture-shock. Every chance I got, I had my ears glued to the radio to discover new sounds. I started writing poems and song lyrics when I was 13".

Jay Z's Black Album, and 90s East Coast Hip Hop taught him the art of raw storytelling. Today, the lyrics in Lékan Tella's music paint vivid pictures that take the listener on quite the journey through his world. A journey with many pit stops from r&b, to retro funk, and 80s pop. A versatile and free soul, Lékan Tella defies categorization, as the emerging artist's sonic designs change and evolve rapidly, representing different phases of his life, engraving special moments for eternity.

On the song's title, Tella says "I bought out a studio to record myself and the studio owner was setting up lights to match up the mood for my session before he walked out. He kept flicking through options for me, and this bright reddish-orange light came on and I asked what it was. He said Savannah red. And I said, that's the light and also the name of the song".



Lékan's "Savannah Red" is a subtly powerful proof of his immense artistry, unique vocal and songwriting talent, and a song that brings to light a slightly different facet of his artistic personality than on "Emptiness," and therefore expanding his possibilities and reach to attract new ears. All in all, Lékan is just another artist looking to touch the lives of others, share his vision, and make a powerful contribution to the world.

80s nostalgia is gaining momentum, New Wave bands are touring and The Cure headlined Glastonbury. Reardon Love are riding the crest of that proverbial wave and there is no sign of them capsizing.

Enter 'Locked in the Panopticon', a synth based 80's Disco Pop song with a political &

dystopian Orwellian message. Governments are becoming more totalitarian through the aid of media manipulation, subliminal messages and social media advertisements. Reardon Love's mantra is to "champion the underdog, hail the outsider and liberate the falsely accused" and this single certainly backs that up.

Born in the Autumn of 2018, Reardon Love are armed with a message so staunch you are at one with their disdain for prejudice.

Whatever the destination, be it global domination or social suicide, it promises to be one hell of a journey.

Having already drawn regular comparisons to the likes of Blossoms and Pulp, supported established acts such as Scouting for Girls, Republica, Hinds, Red Faces and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and gained the backing of BBC introducing, 2020 looks set to be very bright for the band.

