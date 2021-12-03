New Found Glory Releases 'December's Here'

Pop punk legends New Found Glory are giving fans an early Christmas gift - the band has today released their brand new holiday album, December's Here, out now via Hopeless Records. New Found Glory is helping fans get into the holiday spirit with eleven original songs, including recent singles "Somber Christmas" and "Holiday Records." December's Here is available for purchase - including two vinyl variants and exclusive holiday merch - here.

"I think since we grew up in south Florida we always had to overcompensate during Christmas time! We had no seasons. Just hot, then kind of warm, then that month and a half around December where the nights got chilly," recalls guitarist Chad Gilbert. "So every Christmas was packed full of decorations, traditions, food, music. I guess most places around the world do the same but in a Florida landscape it took a little more believing to put you in the holiday spirit! Lights on palm trees anyone? That spirit never leaves you when you grow up with it."

He continues: "We love the holidays and are always inspired to find new ways to bring fun songs to our fans that are filled with nostalgia. A lot of holiday music is all the same and are just modern cover versions of old songs. We wanted to add some new music into the mix, give New Found Glory fans their own style holiday. We hope our fans make this a special record for their families. A New Found Glory record that they can revisit every year, and blast around the house when they start decorating all the way up to Christmas Day after opening gifts and eating with the family."

December's Here also includes a new rendition of a fan favorite. To celebrate the release, the band shared the live music video of "It Never Snows In Florida (Holiday Version)." On the song/video, Gilbert shares, "'It Never Snows In Florida' was one of our popular songs off of our first full length album, Nothing Gold Can Stay." He adds, "The melodies and reference to snow felt very sentimental that could be turned into a holiday song, It was really fun to revisit, reimagine, and give it a new life for this album!"

Earlier this year the band released their new deluxe album, Forever And Ever x Infinity...And Beyond!!!, out now on Hopeless Records. Forever And Ever x Infinity...And Beyond!!! features six new songs that the band wrote and recorded during the pandemic, including latest singles "Backseat" and "The Last Redeye." The deluxe album has been pressed on a limited-edition double LP paired with a collectible 24-page zine that was designed by the band, complete with never-before-seen photos and notes from New Found Glory.

They also recently wrapped the Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour, which featured support from Less Than Jake, Hot Mulligan, and LØLØ.

After 20+ years of being a band, ten studio albums, one live album, two EPs, and four cover albums, New Found Glory's ethos has never wavered; they always strive to be the friend you always need and who always understands you. With Forever + Ever x Infinity...And Beyond!!! the band created an album that is even more, 100% New Found Glory.

New Found Glory is Jordan Pundik (lead vocals), Chad Gilbert (guitar), Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).

