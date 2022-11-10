New Found Glory Announce Acoustic Album 'Make The Most Of It'
Make The Most Of It will be out January 20.
Pop punk legends New Found Glory have announced their new acoustic album, Make The Most Of It, out January 20 via Revelation Records.
The album features seven brand new tracks written in the wake of guitarist Chad Gilbert's cancer diagnosis - including new single and music video "Dream Born Again," which is out now here - alongside seven live acoustic versions of fan favorites. Mixed by Mark Trombino (blink-182, Jimmy Eat World), Make The Most Of It is a rumination on what it means to grieve, to live, to approach every day with appreciation and a sense of fulfillment.
Make The Most Of It is available for pre-order - including exclusive vinyl pressings and shirts - now here. Fans can pre-save Make The Most Of It here.
In December 2021, fresh off the celebratory Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour in support of their 10th album, Forever + Ever x Infinity, Gilbert was found unresponsive in bed at home, rushed to a local hospital, and diagnosed with an 8-inch cancerous tumor, a rare pheochromocytoma. Hospital stays, surgery, and a long road to recovery followed - but, in typical New Found Glory fashion, so did the songs.
"I didn't want this to be the 'cancer record' originally," Gilbert admits. "But when we went on tour and people started hearing the story and connecting to it, I gave up on trying to control the narrative. Not all bands are dealt these cards, but we were. Let's take these songs and help the disease get awareness and raise money for a cause that's working on education and research for my rare cancer."
A percentage of proceeds from Make The Most Of It will go to The Pheo Para Alliance, the longest standing internationally recognized leader in advocacy for, and awareness of, pheochromocytoma.
"Even though the songs are sadder, they're still hopeful," Gilbert says. "You hear so much online about mental health and fear and anxiety. I feel proud that we can release an album with joy and honesty in a way that will hopefully make people less fearful of life. A lot of times we punish ourselves for things that might never happen. I'm going through something that did happen, but doing it with hope and joy and a greater appreciation."
Watch the new music video here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 9, 2022
Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter Mike Ryan made his Opry debut last night fulfilling a major career milestone. Surrounded by members of his family and closest friends, Mike took the Opry stage and performed two of his previously released songs 'Dear Country Music' and 'Damn Good Goodbye.”
Raging Fyah and Josie Wales to Release 'One Day Soon'
November 9, 2022
Sharing the feelings of a man in love, “One Day Soon” weaves together the vision a man has for his love interest, giving reassurance that a life together is the way forward. The groups latest single is a refreshing love song that blends the sounds of contemporary modern reggae with the legendary toasting vocals of the veteran Josey Wales.
Tank and the Bangas Team Up With Earthgang for 'Communion in My Cup' Remix
November 9, 2022
Best New Artist Grammy nominees Tank and The Bangas team up with acclaimed hip-hop duo EARTHGANG for a remix of their track, “Communion In My Cup.” In addition, the band continues to take their lauded live show on the road this year, including a residency at New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club.
Leyla Blue Releases New Single 'Jane Doe'
November 9, 2022
A collaboration with multi-instrumentalist phenom, MAIKA and Joe Kirkland (Blackbear, Dua Lipa, Maroon 5), “Jane Doe” is the first of three singles to be released in the next five months leading to a full length project. In addition, Blue has a headlining run routed for March 2023 with supporting slots being confirmed for Summer 2023.
Benjamin Dakota Rogers Announces New Album 'Paint Horse'
November 9, 2022
Rogers’ unvarnished sound began receiving attention on TikTok earlier this year where acoustic videos of songs from the upcoming album, 'John Came Home' and 'Blackjack County Chain,' have amassed well over 12 million views. He has also shared a new single from the 13-track set, “Arlo,” which is available to stream on all platforms.