Neutral Snap Release Sophomore Album 'Tell Me How I Feel'

New Orleans pop-punk band Neutral Snap are excited to share their sophomore album Tell Me How I Feel today, along side a new video for "Sleeves". The new album follows the band's 2020 debut Sorry, I Passed Out and comprises 11 high-energy songs dealing with topics such as romantic and familial relationships, mental health and adjusting to post-lockdown life.Tell Me How I Feel is available to stream now.

Ahead of the release, the band shared early looks at the album with singles "I'm Crazy (But You) Like That," "I Think I'm Falling In Love With A Girl From The Circus," and most recently "Maybe Sometimes," that have landed the band coverage with outlets like New Noise Magazine, V13, Chorus.fm, and more.

Neutral Snap is an up-and-coming 4-piece pop-punk band from New Orleans. The fusion of music styles & songwriting influences belonging to Joshua Latham (vocals), J.P Brown (guitar), Dominick Conforte (bass), & Ray-Ray Boudreaux (drums) is on full display at all times.

Neutral Snap stormed onto the scene in December of 2018 with the release of "Yellow Suitcase," the first of three singles to come from their debut album. "Yellow Suitcase" would go to garner significant attention and positive reviews within the industry. Following the release of their second single "Perfect Spiral," the group would go on to sign with Orange Music Records out of New Orleans, Louisiana.

In early 2020, Neutral Snap released their debut album Sorry, I Passed Out through Orange Music Records and Amplified Distribution. The album features saucy hits such as "Butterscotch" and fan favorite "Westin House," which lead the band to announce their 22-date Sorry, I Passed Out Tour.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

10/22 -Barrelhouse -Savannah, GA

10/30 -Rock 'N' Bowl -New Orleans, LA

11/04 -Rock 'N' Bowl -Lafayette, LA

11/05 -Gallette's -Tuscaloosa, AL

11/12 -Preservation Pub -Knoxville, TN

11/16 -The Basement -Nashville, TN