Nether Hour Drops Electrifying New Album 'MOONSHINE'

Soulful, jam-infused American rock band NETHER HOUR has released their highly anticipated eight-track album MOONSHINE, via Nether Family Records. A relentless melting pot of sound, the band fuses Louisiana’s swampy grooves with Texas-sized doses of funk, blues, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll — a signature blend showcased throughout MOONSHINE.

Every song sounds like it was recorded at the end of a long night — half drunk, fully alive, and teetering between revelation and complete obliteration. So, pour yourself something strong, turn the dial up, and let MOONSHINE take the wheel. Just don’t expect it to take you anywhere safe.

NETHER HOUR has been making serious noise, turning every backroad juke joint into a full-blown musical revival. The Austin-bred, tequila-baptized crew from Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi has bottled its madness into NETHER HOUR, a band soaked in sin, sweat, and the ghosts of every dive bar in Austin. Front man Bobby delivers gritty vocals and razor-sharp guitar riffs, while Bishop unleashes searing lead guitar and mandolin work, with Bercy laying down bass lines that slam right into your gut. With a cosmic twist of fate involving JaRon Marshall of the Black Pumas and 2018’s SXSW, Bobby, Bishop and Bercy, have been carving out a niche in Austin’s music scene, including a stint as the Kill Tony after-party band for over a year.

In conjunction with the album’s release, the band is spotlighting its focus track, “Moonstruck.” “I wrote ‘Moonstruck’ at 18 while in rehab, inspired by a dream of a haunting ‘snow globe’ with ashes falling and a monster at its center,” shares Bobby. “The melody came from that vision and became the song’s main riff. From there, I shaped it into a werewolf-tinged Beauty and the Beast tale about love’s darker side — rooted in my own family’s tragedy. It’s the wordiest Nether Hour song yet, so I hope listeners really take in the lyrics. Love can drive us mad, and I just wanted to write a pretty song about it — one that took over a decade to complete. Hope you all enjoy it.”

The album’s rollout began with lead single “Long As I Ain’t Alone” on November 1, followed by “Look My Way” on December 13 — premiering exclusively with American Songwriter — and the most recent release, “Sex Ed,” which dropped on February 13.

MOONSHINE distills the essence of NETHER HOUR: raw, untamed, and steeped in Austin’s vibrant music scene. This electrifying follow-up to their debut, SUNSHINE, captures the unpredictable spirit of a Texas storm with a seamless blend of swampy grooves, bluesy riffs, and rock ’n’ roll swagger. Each track brims with the unbridled energy of their live shows, weaving smooth vocals, deep grooves, and dynamic soundscapes into a sonic elixir that’s equal parts grit and soul. Forged on countless stages and late-night jam sessions, MOONSHINE reflects the band’s adventurous spirit and refusal to be boxed in. Whether crashing through raw blues, slinking into silky R&B, or exploding into funk-fueled rock, NETHER HOUR’s music defies easy categorization, delivering an intoxicating journey that’s as innovative as it is irresistible.

Imagine a hell-bent voyage into the dizzying depths of musical madness, blending Little Dragon’s anarchic funk, the unfiltered ferocity of the Rolling Stones, and D’Angelo’s sultry haze. Add Wayne Toups’ bayou insanity, Freddy Fender’s outlaw twang, Santana’s trippy rock, and the polished harmonies of the Eagles and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Sprinkle in AC/DC’s thunderous riffs, Thin Lizzy’s swagger, and Jungle’s groove-driven mayhem, and you’ve got NETHER HOUR.

Their multi-instrumental prowess is a wild spectacle, a sonic free-for-all as they swap roles with the reckless abandon of outlaws in a barroom brawl. They blast through raw blues, smash into rock, and slither into silky R&B. As the band begins to garner some well-deserved recognition, they’re pushing their tenacious sound beyond Austin’s borders and taking it across state lines. Throughout 2025, they’re crashing into new territories like Colorado and the Southeast, and even making waves on the Fraternity circuit.

CATCH NETHER HOUR LIVE:

DATE CITY / STATE VENUE Friday, March 28 Austin, TX Sagebrush Thursday, April 3 Lafayette, LA Rock'n'Bowl% Friday, April 4 New Orleans, LA Hogs for a Cause Festival Saturday, April 5 Atlanta, GA Mental Awakening Festival Thursday, April 10 Charlotte, NC The Evening Muse Friday, April 11 Charleston, SC The Pour House Saturday, April 26 Denver, CO Cervantes' Otherside Friday, June 6 Lake Tahoe, NV Van Hala Show Saturday, June 7 Virginia City, NV The Pipers Opera House Saturday, August 30 Weston, CO Caveman Music Festival

* w / Nico Little ^ w / Underground Springhouse % w / Zach Edwards and The Medicine

Photo Credit: Henry Houghton

