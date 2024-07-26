Nessa Barrett Returns With Infectious New Single 'Passenger Princess'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breakout alt-pop artist Nessa Barrett returns with the soaring “PASSENGER PRINCESS.”

Showcasing Barrett’s signature sultry pop sound, the track marks her first release of 2024 and also serves as the first taste of her sophomore album, AFTERCARE, arriving later this year.

"’PASSENGER PRINCESS' represents the intense honeymoon phase when you first enter in a new relationship — the mindset where you would do anything for the one you love just to experience the passion of a connection,” Barrett explains.

Earlier this summer, Barrett joined Lana Del Rey on stage at Hangout Festival, where the duo performed Barrett’s fan-favorite 2023 single “american jesus,” from her celebrated hell is teenage girl EP. Last year also saw her release “girl in new york,” the heartfelt “club heaven,” and her pulse-pounding collaboration with Whethan, “sick of myself.” Shortly after, she hit the road for her fully sold-out church club for the lonely tour, which included two main stage performances at Austin City Limits Festival.

After being named as one of Billboard’s “21 Under 21” twice — as well as being featured on Forbes’ “Top Creators: Fashion 50,” Uproxx’s “Next Hitmakers List,” People Magazine’s “Emerging Artist List,” and Ones to Watch’s list of “25 Artists to Watch in 2022” — Nessa Barrett has gone on to accumulate nearly 2 billion global streams to date. In 2022, she was also nominated for Push Performance of the Year at the MTV VMAs, performed at When We Were Young Festival, and took her show on the road for her sold out North American and European tours in support of her acclaimed debut album young forever.

Photo credit: Quincy Banks

Comments