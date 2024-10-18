Nessa Barrett Drops Smoldering New Single 'DISCO (FT. TOMMY GENESIS)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Breakout alt-pop artist Nessa Barrett releases the white-hot single “DISCO” featuring Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis. It's the latest single from Barrett's highly anticipated sophomore album AFTERCARE, arriving November 15.

Replete with sizzling synths and breathless beats, "DISCO" is the ultimate siren's call to the dance floor. Captivating and catchy, it's a taste of the darkened, dance-powered sound Barrett has perfected throughout this new collection of songs.

"DISCO" arrives on the heels of the sultry “DIRTY LITTLE SECRET” and the fan-favorite lead single “PASSENGER PRINCESS,” both of which will also feature on AFTERCARE.

"I want this album to empower women and whomever needs it, to feel confident and comfortable with themselves and sex,” Nessa explains. “Sex is something that has always been taboo and uncomfortable for me, but making this album healed that and I hope it does the same for the listener."

It's only the latest milestone for one of music's hottest rising stars. Last month, Barrett was announced as the new face of Cheap Monday’s relaunched denim line.

This summer, Barrett joined Lana Del Rey on stage at Hangout Festival, where the duo performed Barrett’s 2023 single “american jesus,” from her celebrated hell is teenage girl EP. Last year also saw her release “girl in new york,” the heartfelt “club heaven,” and her pulse-pounding collaboration with Whethan, “sick of myself.” Shortly after, she hit the road for her fully sold-out church club for the lonely tour, which included two main stage performances at Austin City Limits Festival.

After being named as one of Billboard’s “21 Under 21” twice — as well as being featured on Forbes’ “Top Creators: Fashion 50,” Uproxx’s “Next Hitmakers List,” People Magazine’s “Emerging Artist List,” and Ones to Watch’s list of “25 Artists to Watch in 2022” — Nessa Barrett has gone on to accumulate over 2 billion global streams to date. In 2022, she was also nominated for Push Performance of the Year at the MTV VMAs, performed at When We Were Young Festival, and took her show on the road for her sold out North American and European tours in support of her acclaimed debut album young forever.

Now, with “DISCO” and the imminent arrival of AFTERCARE, Barrett takes her irreverent, hypnotic brand of alt-pop to new heights.

