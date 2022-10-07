Nessa Barrett Drops New Single 'Tired of California'

Rising pop artist Nessa Barrett confronts industry standards and SoCal toxicity on her raw new single "tired of california." It's the latest irresistible anthem from the newcomer's debut album young forever, due October 14th. Pre-order it HERE. "tired of california" is accompanied by a suitably atmospheric music video.

Throughout the song, Barrett explores the dark side of Los Angeles. "I get sick of sunshine on my perfect skin, vapid conversation, giving me the spin," she begins. "Driving down Mulholland, closing both my eyes - 'cuz they say you get more famous when you die." The 20-year-old cuts to the chase on the addictive chorus. "I'm so tired of California, I'm so tired of L.A.," Barrett belts, "where the real thing comes as often as the California rain."

"tired of california" arrives soon after the release of Barrett's delirious "madhouse" and romantic "die first," an emotional anthem about the fear associated with losing loved ones. Both songs are featured on young forever which was co-written and produced with frequent collaborator Evan Blair, who also executive produced Barrett's 2020 debut EP pretty poison.

Nessa will get to play the new songs live for the first time when she hits the stage at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 22nd, 23rd and 29th. She will also headline the El Rey in Los Angeles on Oct. 25th for a special album release show "YOUNG FOREVER LIVE!"

From February 2021's pop-punk, Gold-certified smash "la di die" featuring jxdn and Travis Barker on drums to February's "dying on the inside," released in the hope of raising awareness about eating disorders, Barrett has only become more dedicated to using her platform as a source of healing. With songs like "tired of california," she continues to welcome listeners into her world with incredible pop hooks and bruising honesty.

Watch the new music video here: