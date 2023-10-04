Nervous Horizon Welcomes NYC-based Artist Ma Sha To The Label

Ma Sha skillfully incorporates the altered time concept within the tracks' structure.

Oct. 04, 2023

Nervous Horizon Welcomes NYC-based Artist Ma Sha To The Label

Nervous Horizon is delighted to welcome New York-based producer and DJ Ma Sha to the roster with a high-voltage three-track EP titled "Elastik".

For her Nervous Horizon debut, the Kindergarten' honcho immerses herself in a solitary sonic journey drawing inspiration from the concept of self-isolation-induced time distortion and the interplay of the diverse rhythms intertwining in her environment.

From the quick motion of people outside her Ridgewood apartment juxtaposed with the slow, fluid movements of her indoor plants, to the intense traffic on Myrtle Ave contrasting the flowing red light shadows on her studio walls, Ma Sha blends warped reality and sound exploration forming the perfect collage.

Shaping her distinct solo sound with a focus on finding a balance between her critical thinking and intuition, each track resonates with different emotional states. By aligning heavily time-stretched elements with chopping and granulation techniques, Ma Sha skillfully incorporates the altered time concept within the tracks' structure.

If "KV December" mirrors unpredictable emotional fluctuations, in both “Myrtle Warp” and “Psyspi” vocal textures' shifts and layered synths co-exist with bold and sharp percussion. Accompanied by a fresh take by Ehua on one of the originals, the EP unravels around a warped perception of time while consistently maintaining the playful atmosphere that defines Ma Sha's personality and the music that truly inspires her.






Cadenti Premieres Debut Single Bleed Photo
Cadenti Premieres Debut Single 'Bleed'

Alt-pop artist Cadenti has positioned himself to take the genre by storm with his debut single 'Bleed,' OUT NOW.

Matmos Share New Song Injection Basic Sound Photo
Matmos Share New Song 'Injection Basic Sound'

Created to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Folkways Records, Return To Archive was exclusively assembled using early 'non-musical' recordings initially released by the historic label during the mid-20th century. Matmos dice, loop, stretch and transform some of the earliest sounds captured by field recordists, scientists, and experimentalists.

Andrew Cushin Releases Debut Album Waiting For The Rain Photo
Andrew Cushin Releases Debut Album 'Waiting For The Rain'

The 12-track album sees Andrew at his most authentic as he shares various aspects of his own life, vividly portraying a world of emotions from heartbreak to hope and tough childhood memories to making new starts. Recently wrapping his run on Louis Tomlinson's Faith in the Future tour, playing arenas around North America and Europe.

Luke Combs Fast Car Remains #1 On Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart Photo
Luke Combs' 'Fast Car' Remains #1 On Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart

Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” remains #1 on Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for second-consecutive week, 17th week in Billboard Hot 100 top 5. Nominated for four awards at 57th Annual CMA Awards including Entertainer of the Year. Final leg of sold-out world tour underway, 2024 U.S. Stadium Tour breaks sales records.

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
