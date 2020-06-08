Neon Trees Announce New Album 'i Can Feel You Forgetting Me' Out June 26

Fresh off the heels of an impressive return, multi-platinum Utah based alternative quartet Neon Trees announce their fourth full length album "I Can Feel You Forgetting Me", out June 26th via Thrill Forever - AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER/PRE-SAVE HERE.

In addition, the band (Tyler Glenn - Vocals, Elaine Bradley - Drums, Branden Campbell - Bass, Chris Allen - Guitar) announce a signature up-tempo, anthemic new single "New Best Friend" to follow-up to their recent Alternative radio hit, 'Used To Like.'

"New Best Friend" is about embracing the crazy that lives within all of us," shared Neon Trees' lead, Tyler Glenn. "The nostalgic highs, the unflattering lows, and the beautiful messiness of being human. I've realized that there are memories with people that have come and gone in my life, and while I reminisce on those moments, ultimately at the end of the day I'm still left with myself." A reflective Glenn notes, "All my successes and failures, my '"ouse of cards', could crumble and fall apart, like most things eventually do, but the constant is the experience you have with yourself. I choose to accept myself, and everything that comes with it. That to me is the essence of this song."

The arrival of the new single brings with it the announcement of the band's highly anticipated follow-up to the critically acclaimed Pop Psychology. Neon Trees unveils their fourth studio album titled, 'I Can Feel You Forgetting Me' will make its debut Friday June 26th. The album will continue to explore a myriad of introspective themes the first two singles set the stage towards - across isolation, personal relationships, self-discovery and fulfillment set to the band's signature sound cast in synth soul and rooted in robust guitars with unforgettable danceable beats.

The experience of writing this album was cathartic for Glenn as he acknowledges an array of current day experiences the album addresses, positing, "Ghosting culture is very much a modern part of how we interact as humans. I have this phone in my hand with 7 or 8 different ways to reach a person, and yet in as many seconds as it takes to block a person, or unfriend them, I can't reach them anymore." As the title of the album indicates of an increasingly waning connection, Glenn accepts, "I literally could feel him forgetting me."

The album is self-reflective mirror of sorts, made even more bold and blinding by Glenn's broadening and affirming vocals. "It sounds like one full night of reflection, alone at the bar, walking past the places you'd go with them," he says of the LP. "Texting them when you shouldn't, and ultimately embracing the idea that no one else can complete you, you must find completeness and joy in yourself." Today, Glenn is embracing the ugly side of being addicted to someone, admitting, "It's messy and unflattering," yet "beautiful and cinematic." But more importantly, and indicative of the album's thru-line, is, "it's ultimately unfair to expect anyone to complete you."

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You