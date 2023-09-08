Nell Mescal Shares New Single 'Teeth'

‘TEETH’ is her fourth release of the year where Nell continues to truly make her mark. 

By: Sep. 08, 2023

Nell Mescal is sharing her fourth single of the year, ‘TEETH’ today via LAB Records. A shimmering, indie thriller, ‘TEETH’ is her fourth release of the year where Nell continues to truly make her mark. 

“TEETH is a song about when you leave the ending of a friendship/relationship too late and there’s no more trust left” says Nell. “It’s about the moment where you decide enough is enough”.

The new single caps off a massive summer for one of Ireland’s hottest new artists. Nell has performed at Latitude, All Point East, Kendall Calling, Electric Picnic and was handpicked to support the likes of HAIM, Florence & The Machine, Dermot Kennedy and The Last Dinner Party these past few months.

Still with only a clutch of releases so far, Nell’s rise has been formidable, drawing on her childhood, relationships, Irish roots and her family as big inspirations for her songwriting. Her releases so far have received a groundswell of support from the likes of i-D, The New York Times, Cosmopolitan, DIY, The Line Of Best Fit and many more who have all shone a light on the 20 year old. Nell has aslo been tipped as one to watch this year by The Times, NME, Rolling Stone, Dork Magazine, Gigwise, Hot Press & Irish Times.

Nell and her band will embark on a headline tour next month for a 12-date run. Tickets are available here with full details below.

2023 LIVE DATES

October
12 Edinburgh The Mash House [Venue Upgrade]
14 Live At Leeds In The City
15 Birmingham Hare & Hounds
16 Manchester Deaf Institute
17 Nottingham Bodega
19 Liverpool Leaf
24 Brighton Komedia Studio
25 London Lower Third
26 Bristol Rough Trade

December
11 Belfast Voodoo
13 Dublin Whelan’s
14 Galway Roisin Dubh
15 Cork Cyprus Avenue

More about Nell Mescal

Nell Mescal is a 20-year-old singer and songwriter from Maynooth in Kildare, Ireland. She has been singing all her life and has been performing in groups and choirs for as long as she can remember. This young emerging talent began writing music when she was just 13 years old and finally took the decision to make music her career during the pandemic, something that in hindsight, has given her the time and space to focus on her sound and what she wants to articulate in her songs. 

Since leaving school, Nell moved to North London and found herself surrounded by other young creatives and kindred spirits. Many of whom are helping Nell to discover more about what she’s capable of, are collaborating with her and giving her a thirst for knowledge that will allow her to take creative control of her future as a musician.

Her debut single ‘Graduating’ was released in July 2022. ‘Homesick’ kickstarted 2023, followed by ‘In My Head’ – which was co-written with Kai Bosch – in March and ‘Punchline’ in July. ‘TEETH’ is Nells fourth release with LAB Records.

Photo Credit: David Reiss



