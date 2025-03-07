Neil Young’s Previously Unreleased Album 'Oceanside Countryside' Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oceanside Countryside is the latest of Neil Young's great “lost” albums to be released as part of his Analog Original Series (AOS). The album was recorded from May to December 1977, preceding the release of Comes A Time in 1978. The two albums share the same country/folk sound, and three songs (“Goin’ Back,” “Human Highway” and “Field of Opportunity”) appear on both albums.

The vinyl and digital versions are available today via Reprise Records. The stand alone CD release will follow on April 25. Click HERE to order.

The vinyl release of Oceanside Countryside includes some tracks that are on the CD of the same name in Neil Young’s Archives Vol. III. However, this track list is how Oceanside Countryside was originally planned to be released and finally will be made available on vinyl for the first time ever. Recorded on tape, these are the original mixes done at the time of recording.

As Young states, “This analog original album, recorded in 1977, was unreleased at the time. These songs are the original mixes done at the time of the recordings. I sang the vocals and played the instruments on Oceanside, in Florida at Triad studios and Malibu, at Indigo studio. I sang the vocals and recorded with my great band of friends at Crazy Mama's in Nashville on Countryside. I hope you enjoy this treasure of an Analog Original recording as much as I do. These analog mixes are the way I love my music to sound”

Photo Credit: Daryl Hannah

