Neil Young Sets Additional Dates for 'Coastal Tour' With Chris Pierce

Tickets are on sale now.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Due to demand, Neil Young has added shows to his “Coastal Tour” of the west coast. It now includes a second show at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on July 10 and a date in Lake Tahoe at the Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s on July 24. Special guest on all dates will be Chris Pierce. Tickets are on sale now. Go to Ticketmaster.com and all usual outlets 

MORE ON TICKETS: In an effort to help minimize scalping and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, the artist is collaborating with the venues ticketed by Ticketmaster to make sure tickets can only be resold at their original price. Fans that want to sell their tickets at these venues can use Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange. More information is available here

NEIL YOUNG COASTAL TOUR:

Bold indicates newly added date

Friday, June 30 - Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

Saturday, July 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

Monday, July 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

Wednesday, July 5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

Friday, July 7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Saturday July 8 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Mon, July 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre 

Tuesday, July 11 – San Diego, CA – The Shell

Thursday July 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Saturday, July 15 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek

Monday, July 17 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tuesday July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thursday July 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sunday July 23 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage

Monday July 24 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

