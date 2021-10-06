Near Tears Shares New Single 'Love Under Surveillance'

Southern California based artistJustine Dorsey, AKA Near Tears, has shared a new single today, "Love Under Surveillance," with a video premiering now exclusively with FLOOD Magazine. Alongside the new release, Near Tears is excited to announce their debut EP Get with the Program - out October 22, 2021.

Near Tears is the stage name of Whittier, CA native Justine Dorsey. It is an apt descriptor of her general state. Not quite from Orange County or Los Angeles, not quite Gen Z or millennial, not quite a loner but not quite part of any scene, the 26-year-old singer and songwriter is learning how to be a little in between everything on her debut EP, Get with the Program.

Produced by Blake Sennett (of Rilo Kiley), the EP covers such ground as Big Brother third-wheeling in an online courtship, heartbreak hangovers, the death of the sellout, and the romance of saying goodbye. Dorsey belts, whispers, yelps, and croons in equal measure. "This is my suburban California girl's ode to CBGB," says Dorsey. "I grew up in a really manicured place, learning how to be wild. Even if it was just from staying in, watching hours of sty footage of my favorite bands on YouTube."

Wild is what most would call the typical Near Tears stage show. Dorsey and her band (including Kassie White on bass and Elyssa Hayrapet on guitar) don't let up onstage until they're practically sweating glitter. "I want to bring sexiness back to rock music. Onstage I wanna get hot, and I wanna turn us both on." So get with the program and get turned on by Near Tears.

Listen to the new single here: