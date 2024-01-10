Ne-Yo & More to Perform at GRAMMYs After-Show Following Awards Broadcast

Taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center immediately following the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 4, the GRAMMY Celebration will bring the industry together.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Ne-Yo & More to Perform at GRAMMYs After-Show Following Awards Broadcast

Three-time GRAMMY winner NE-YO is set to headline the exclusive 2024 GRAMMY Celebration — the Recording Academy's Official After-Party honoring the winners and nominees of Music's Biggest Night. Current GRAMMY nominee SuperBlue: Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter will perform in the GRAMMY Celebration Jazz Lounge and Ben Bakson will be the evening's DJ.

Taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center immediately following the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 4, the GRAMMY Celebration will bring the industry together to commemorate a year of musical milestones and honor the GRAMMY nominees and winners who shaped the year in music.

“The GRAMMY Celebration serves as the perfect finale to Music's Biggest Night, uniting the nominees and winners of the 66th GRAMMY Awards to revel in their year's worth of accomplishments,” said Branden Chapman, Chief Operating Officer for the Recording Academy. “As an Academy committed to serving, uplifting and advancing the music community, we look forward to the GRAMMY Celebration each year – a momentous occasion where our shared passion for music is celebrated and meaningful connections are made.”

Levy, the hospitality partner at the Los Angeles Convention Center, will present this year's chef-curated menu. Following the event, the Recording Academy will once again partner with the charitable organization Musically Fed — whose mission is to mobilize the music industry in the fight against hunger — to repurpose leftover food to feed those in need in the local community.

The organization works with artists, promoters, management, and venues nationwide to donate unused backstage meals to community organizations that feed the homeless, hungry and food insecure. Musically Fed will also repurpose food from this year's GRAMMY Awards and the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala.

The 2024 GRAMMY Celebration is a private, ticketed event.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.
 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
MGMT Release New Single & Music Video Nothing To Declare Photo
MGMT Release New Single & Music Video 'Nothing To Declare'

MGMT are back with another single off their forthcoming new album, the quietly contemplative and cinematic “Nothing To Declare”. The song is accompanied by an official video, directed by Joey Frank (Me & Michael) and starring Inga Petry, a student at the University of Pittsburgh where she studies philosophy and pre-law.

2
Frontier Ruckus Shares New Single Clarkston Pasture Photo
Frontier Ruckus Shares New Single 'Clarkston Pasture'

The Michigan-based indie folk trio Frontier Ruckus shared their new single “Clarkston Pasture,” from their upcoming album On the Northline. Juxtaposing an indelibly upbeat melody with somberly self-reflective lyrics, the song explores the duality of time and place, all wrapped around an inspired chorus.

3
Alex Jordan Begs For Mercy On Steve Berlin-Produced Saving Grace Photo
Alex Jordan Begs For Mercy On Steve Berlin-Produced 'Saving Grace'

Bay Area musician Alex Jordan pleads for mercy on his new album 'Saving Grace,' produced by Steve Berlin. Queen Kerosene was recorded at The Finishing School in Austin, Texas with a band of Austin-based musicians — including harmony singer Carrie Rodriguez and accordion player Josh Baca (the protégé of Norteño icon Flaco Jiménez).

4
Aaron Lee Tasjan Drops Horror Of It All From New Album Stellar Evolution Photo
Aaron Lee Tasjan Drops 'Horror Of It All' From New Album 'Stellar Evolution'

Produced by Tasjan and Gregory Lattimer, the album showcases an innovative array of shimmering synth, club ready drums and angular guitar, and is undeniably his most realized sonic vision to date. Tasjan has cultivated a storied and outstanding career already, but his forthcoming album Stellar Evolution is just what the title says. 

More Hot Stories For You

Joe Henderson's 'Power To The People' Sets 'Top Shelf' ReissueJoe Henderson's 'Power To The People' Sets 'Top Shelf' Reissue
Skyline LA Unveils Festival Lineup for Third Edition Led by Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Marco Carola, and MoreSkyline LA Unveils Festival Lineup for Third Edition Led by Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Marco Carola, and More
WheelUP Flips Alice Russell's New Single 'Rain'WheelUP Flips Alice Russell's New Single 'Rain'
Billy Morrison Sets Release Date For New Solo Album 'The Morrison Project'Billy Morrison Sets Release Date For New Solo Album 'The Morrison Project'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
SIX