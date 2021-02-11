Nathaniel Rateliff Premieres Video for 'Redemption'

Nathaniel Rateliff's official music video for his track "Redemption" premieres today; watch/share HERE. Written for and featured in the Apple Original film Palmer, "Redemption" is garnering attention from Variety and Rolling Stone who calls it "cathartic." Listen to/share "Redemption" below.

Palmer, which is now streaming globally on Apple TV+, stars Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright and Juno Temple. The film, directed by Fisher Stevens, is a hopeful and inspirational story about an unlikely pair who come together and find the family they were both missing.

On February 13, Rateliff will make his debut as the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" with Regina King hosting. Rateliff's latest single "Redemption" comes on the heels of his celebrated 2020 solo album And It's Still Alright (out now on Stax Records).

The forthcoming "SNL" performance culminates a monumental year for Rateliff; And It's Still Alright peaked at #3 on iTunes' Top Albums chart, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk chart, landed at #2 on their Current Rock chart and resided at #1 on the Americana Albums Chart for eight consecutive weeks. The lead single and title track was #1 for eight consecutive weeks at Triple A Radio, #1 for nine consecutive weeks on the Americana Singles chart and #1 for three weeks at Non-Commercial radio, while NPR's "World Cafe" ranked the track #1 on their list of Public Radio's Most Popular Songs Of 2020. Additionally, the single "Time Stands" peaked at #1 on the Americana Singles chart and appeared within the Top 5 at Triple A Radio. Rateliff also performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Listen to And It's Still Alright HERE.

Rateliff's band Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nights Sweats' Platinum-certified debut album was released in 2015, followed by the critically lauded 2018 album Tearing at the Seams. The band have toured extensively worldwide. They've headlined shows at iconic venues both stateside and abroad, including six sold out Red Rocks Amphitheatre dates, as well as appearances at major festivals including Lollapalooza, Glastonbury, Coachella, Newport Folk Festival and more.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch