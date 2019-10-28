Nashville's Vinyl Collection Host Hootie & The Blowfish Signing

Spin On: Nashville's Vinyl Collection will host a special autograph signing with Hootie & The Blowfish this Friday, November 1 at 11 a.m. The band will be signing copies of their latest record, Imperfect Circle, set for release Friday morning. See event details below, as well as the pop-up's initial artist lineup for this fall. Artists are subject to change, visit www.visitmusiccity.com/showfields for up to date information.

Curated by Nashville's world-renowned record store Grimey's in celebration of its 20-year anniversary, Spin On will remain open through January 15. The store offers a curated selection of vinyl records by artists who live in Nashville or albums that were recorded in Nashville.

"The Music City brand is at the heart of Nashville's tourism success and the city's overall success," says Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. "We think this is a creative way to showcase and reinforce the strength and diversity of the music that's created, written and recorded in Nashville."

Grimey's is Nashville's independent record store since 1999, specializing in new and preowned vinyl, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, books, magazines, turntables and other tangible artifacts. The Nashville trademark regularly hosts live performances, record release parties, book signings and interviews.

SHOWFIELDS' flagship store opened in December 2018 at 11 Bond Street in New York and has since grown into a revolving array of art, food, drink and community programming bridging art and retail in the heart of NOHO.

Spin On will be open October 1-January 15 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and noon to 8 p.m. on Monday.

SPIN ON: NASHVILLE'S VINYL COLLECTION LINEUP

November 1 11:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. signing Hootie & The Blowfish

November 5 6:00-7:00 p.m. performance Andrew Combs

November 10 3:00 p.m. performance, 3:30 p.m. signing Trent Dabbs

December 4 6:00 p.m. performance, 6:30 p.m. signing Caitlyn Smith

*artists subject to change

The mission of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp is to maximize the economic contribution of the convention and tourism industry to the community by developing and marketing Nashville as a premier destination.





