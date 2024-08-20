Nashville Singer-Songwriter Savanna Leigh Releases 'reminders of you' EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville-based singer-songwriter Savanna Leigh has released her new EP reminders of you, sharing her most vulnerable songwriting yet.

Leigh perfects her singularly vulnerable yet empowered, relatable voice on her fourth EP. The 24-year-old’s songcraft and lyricism resonate among her peers and beyond, peeling back the complex, sometimes uncomfortable layers of outgrowing relationships and past versions of yourself. Recorded in East Nashville and Los Angeles, a priority with reminders of you was to be as raw and honest as possible and to reach as many people as possible.

“The songs are full of hidden meanings and the storytelling was the main focus for me when writing this project,” says Savanna of the EP. “I wanted the production to feel very Florida, driving with the windows down, summer air, and beach vibes, but with a melancholy undertone. It is a heavy project but in the best way.”

The title of the EP allows for multiple meanings. “reminders of you” could be an ex, a past version of yourself, a friend, a place that is significant to you, etc., and with hidden meanings throughout each song on the project, Savanna says, the title felt fitting.

The new single, “favorite parts of me,” is a subconscious search for the comfort of familiarity that veers into romanticizing the past. The self-reflective single is about “realizing that you don’t miss being with your ex, but you miss that version of yourself from when you were together,” says Savanna - watch/share.

“favorite parts of me” follows “mason street,” “happier songs,” and the title track, “reminders of you.” It rounds out the introspective EP with self-reflection and self-awareness. Savanna adds, "I want my listeners to feel safe when navigating their own journey of self-reflection, where they might discover something about themselves that they didn't know before. It’s important for the songs to allow someone to feel all of the emotions without fear of judgment – from other people or from themselves.”

She will be celebrating the release of her EP at Analog @ The Hutton Hotel in Nashville on August 20. To round out her EP release month, Savanna will be supporting Jonah Marais at the Chicago stop of his The Young and Optimistic Tour on August 31 and Edwin Raphael at the Raleigh, Atlanta, and Nashville stops of his US tour on September 23-25. She’ll then be visiting the iHeartRadio Dunkin Latte Lounges in New York on September 26 and Connecticut on September 27.

Savanna Leigh Tour Dates:

08/20 - Nashville, TN @ Analog at The Hutton Hotel

08/31 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall*

09/23 - Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House^

09/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade^

09/25 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement^

*supporting Jonah Marais

^supporting Edwin Raphael

Savanna grew up in Florida around creatives who were making a living from music, which encouraged her that becoming a full-time artist was a viable ambition. Originally inspired by mainstream country, she wrote her first song at age 12, exhibiting passion and talent that would eventually take her to Nashville on a music scholarship.

After performing in a country-pop duo with her sister, Savanna went solo. Initially exploring glossy pop, she has honed her expression and gathered like-minded collaborators for a more authentic and organic, stripped-back sound on the deeply personal reminders of you, set to release on Aug 20. Recorded in Nashville and L.A. in collaboration with close friends, the project voices universal yet often subconscious sensations.

Reminders of you never plays safe, with Savanna baring her storytelling soul and unafraid to have minimal instrumentation adorning her glacial, uniquely emotive vocals. This time her original country influences and Nashville surrounds make themselves felt, yet the power of Savanna’s innate pop sensibilities, way with words, and respect for hooks remains. The result is a best-of-both-worlds mélange of honest, profound expression and easy everyday accessibility.

Photo Credit: Nathan Chapman

