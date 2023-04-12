Nashville Singer-Songwriter Brina Kay Releases New Single 'What I've Got'

Country-pop artist Brina Kay has released her new single "What I've Got." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms. You can listen to the single here.

Brina Kay's single "What I've Got" is a great reminder that materialistic things are temporary and at the end of the day, they don't make us spiritually and emotionally "rich."

In the verses, Brina sings about how she doesn't have a mansion with a view or a sportscar, but how she has something better than all of the things you can buy. She mentions her faith, and family, and how this is all she needs to keep her going. In the choruses, she sings: "I've got faith and I've got drive/a rebel heart that beats, it keeps my dreams alive," underlining the priorities in her life.

"This song signals a shift in the EP out of the "serious side" and into the "fun side." This song was originally titled 'The Gratitude Song.' It was written at a time in my life and music career when I felt like I didn't have much going for me, but I was really trying my best to have a positive mindset. So, instead of focusing on all of the obstacles I was facing and all the things I felt like I was lacking, I decided to write a song about what I was grateful for. I thought it was a cute song, but I honestly didn't view it as a contender for the EP. But after sending my options out to trusted songwriter friends and getting feedback, it surprised me by getting consistently ranked in the top five. When we brought it alive with production, it turned into the most vibey, groovy song I never expected it to become. Now it's one of my favorites on the project." - Brina Kay

Brina Kay's first release out of Nashville, "Horizon" charted on the highly acclaimed She Wolf Radio, which has featured rising country stars such as Tiera and Lainey Wilson. Kay's next two singles followed the same success, with "Heat of the Moment" reaching number eight and "Into the Sun" reaching number one. Brina has been featured in numerous publications and news outlets, including Chicago's Daily Herald and WGN News. Her music has regularly featured on iHeartRadio country station Chicago's Big 95.5. Brina recently released her single "Rather Hurt You Now" feat. Justin Love and the single was seen on highly esteemed playlists, including The Academy of Country Music's Fresh Music Friday playlist.

Kay was voted 4th place for Artist of the Year (alongside Gabby Barrett and Miranda Lambert) and 2nd place (to Kelsea Ballerini) for Music Video of the Year in The Women of Country's Best of 2020 Awards.

With influences such as Natalie Maines of The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, and Taylor Swift, Brina Kay's music is empowering and thoughtful, with lyrics that will move you and make you reflect. Her fusion of pop, country, and even dramatic musical theater stylization makes Brina stand out as an artist in the vast country music genre.

Brina got her start in entertainment growing up in Illinois, where she learned to play the violin. She then went on to pursue her education at The University of Nebraska Lincoln, where she collaborated with bands and found her true love for the arts through literature and music. She then moved to Nashville to pursue her dream full-time.

"I have always thought that music is what we turn to when words fail. I feel like it is something innately human, something that we've done across cultures for thousands of years. It brings people together, it helps people feel less alone, and it's something we turn to at the height of our happiness and the pit of our despair. I want to be a part of helping people feel that." - Brina Kay

On TikTok, Brina has gained over 22K followers sharing her music and content.

