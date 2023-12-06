NYC's Krystofer Maison Releases Single 'River' For Holiday Listening

The queer pop singer and activist is ready for a long run of upcoming releases.

Dec. 06, 2023

Today, the queer pop singer, songwriter, and activist is back with his first new release in two years, jumpstarting a long run of releases in the new year.

Krystofer Maison (pronouns he/they, Maison is pronounced with a French flare) is today, Wednesday, December 6, releasing a heartfelt rendition of Joni Mitchell's holiday-spirited “River” from her 1971 album Blue.

“‘River' is one of my favorite holiday songs because it explores the uncelebrated emotions the start of winter brings on--longing, loneliness, missing someone you loved--but in the way only Joni Mitchell can, with a thin frozen layer of hope and peace. We all feel this way sometimes, and that's okay, it's just the truth,” Maison explains.

The release of “River” represents Krystofer's powerful vocals and a softer sensibility than their norm. The release also marks the start of a fast-paced music career ahead! They are working on their second EP due for release in February 2024 and debuted one of the tracks at the Mondo NYC final showcase in October 2023.

Additionally, Maison is working on their debut studio album, CORONATION, which already had a live preview at NYC's Triad Theater. The album is also due for release in 2024. More projects and live shows to be announced ahead, but first, let your heart warm while enjoying the cover song with your eggnog.

“Right now, I'm releasing ‘River' because there is such divine truth in Joni Mitchell's writing that it has a strong musical power to connect us,” Krystofer continues. “And we need artistic connection now. I'm honored to add my own voice as another layer onto this classic piece, and hope I can offer a connection someone might need this holiday season.” 

Krystofer Maison is a classically-trained pop/rock singer, songwriter, and producer based in New York City. His regal performance style is informed by years in the theater, the androgynous rock icons of the '80s, and current avant-garde icons such as Lady Gaga.

As a performer, Krystofer is known for his soaring range, precision vocal control, unabashed comedy between songs, and versatility in programming rock, pop, comedy, and activism in the same show - always bringing audiences on a memorable emotional journey.

Maison released his dance-driven pop debut EP Libera Me in 2021, sharing songs about the queer experience and self-acceptance.

Photo by Leah Munnelly






