NYC Ballet Dancer Joshua Thew Releases New Track 'Where Do Feelings Go?'

London-born/Brooklyn-based singer, songwriter, and former dancer at the New York City Ballet Joshua Thew captivates listeners with his melancholic new single, 'Where Do Feelings Go?,' accompanied by a music video directed by Sean Suozzi.

Joshua Thew first garnered attention in 2019 with his debut single, 'Think You're Getting Through,' which amassed over 450,000 streams on Spotify alone and picked up notable press support from Flaunt Magazine, NYS Music, and more. Now he returns with his soulful offering, 'Where Do Feelings Go?,' which navigates the cognitive dissonance that sets in after a relationship ends. Thew's voice soars effortlessly overtop swirling synths as he delves into the aftermath of a breakup, building up to an infectiously catchy chorus.

On the inspiration behind the song's themes, Thew explains, "There is something so strange and absurd about the abruptness of a breakup; like air suddenly deflating from a balloon. I tried to capture as close to the moment of separation as possible. It felt cathartic making this song, and I leaned on the music when I needed it. Sometimes it was more personal than I intended. I see it like a nighttime dream that's sensual and sad."

About five years ago, from an outside perspective, it looked like Joshua Thew was living the dream. The London-born, Brooklyn-based singer, songwriter, and dancer was in the prestigious New York City Ballet, performing alongside top-tier talent for audiences from around the globe. It was something he'd worked his entire life for.

Still, Thew couldn't shake the feeling that he was missing something. Hadn't he loved singing as a child? Music, after all, was his first passion - the reason he became a dancer in the first place. So in 2017, after nearly a decade in the Company, Thew left the professional dancing space behind to pursue another dream.

Today, that dream is a reality. Channeling contemporaries such as Frank Ocean, Jessie Ware, and Jai Paul, Thew has quickly amassed a loyal following for his gentle, meditative ballads. Created alongside producer Cale Hawkings, his forthcoming single, 'Where Do Feelings Go?,' he further demonstrates his ability to craft emotionally powerful songs.

Adding to the track's visceral quality is a beautifully produced music video conceptualized and directed by Sean Suozzi and featuring choreography by former New York City Ballet principal dancer Janie Taylor.

'Where Do Feelings Go?' is slated for release on October 28th, 2022. Joshua Thew will support the release with a show at Nublu, New York on December 14th.

Listen to the new single here: