NONPOINT Announces Immersive 'Twisted Wizard of Oz' Themed Tour

The tour will feature special guests Blacktop Mojo and Sumo Cyco.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Attention rock/metal music fans! Follow the yellow brick road to The Emerald Cities Tour, featuring Nonpoint with special guests Blacktop Mojo and Sumo Cyco.

This all immersive "Twisted Wizard of Oz" themed tour will transport you from the second you walk in the venue with visuals and amazing live performances that are sure to have you pitting in the mynical streets of Munchkinland!

The tour will be traveling through their top cities, including Virginia Beach, Houston, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, and Tampa (Ybor City). This is your chance to take a musical journey and witness the critically acclaimed live shows of Nonpoint, Blacktop Mojo, and Sumo Cyco firsthand. Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rock out in the Land of Oz.. Get your tickets now before they're all gone!

Additionally you'll have the chance to gain access to watch them soundcheck, get autographs, early access to the venue and merchandise, snap some pics with the band in front of the stage, then make your way to THEIR TOUR BUS to listen to unreleased demos from 1997, demos they're currently working on and be a part of the music making process as one of their VIPs, because after listening you get to vote on which songs Nonpoint should work on next to release to the public. Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience!

2023 The Emerald Cities Tour Dates

March 2nd - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

March 3rd - Fredericksburg, VA @ Hard Times Four Mile Park

March 4th - Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans

March 5th - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

March 7th - Johnson City, TN @ Capones

March 8th - Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero

March 10th - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

March 11th - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

March 12th - Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly

March 14th - Chattanooga, TN @ Barrelhouse Ballroom

March 15th - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

March 17th - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

March 18th - Biloxi, MS @ Point Cadet Plaza

March 19th - Little Rock, AR @ Rev Room

March 21st - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

March 22nd - Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard

March 24th - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

March 25th - Dallas, TX @ Trees

March 26th - San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box



