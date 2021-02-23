Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NOLA Award Winning Gospel Artist Zack Landry To Release New Single

In 2016, he won the NOLA Award for Best Contemporary Artist. Zack is currently a Minister of Music with a mission to "fulfill God's word through music."

Feb. 23, 2021  
The Vacherie, Louisiana native will release new single, "Hold On" on March 12th, 2021. Pre-sale starts on February 26th. Growing up in Vacherie, Louisiana, Zachariah D Landry had a gift and love of music he did not realize: He was able to easily duplicate music that he heard "by ear." Zack (as he's called by family and friends) began playing piano and organ at age 15, and with his family's encouragement, he started classes to develop his music reading skills. It was during this time that Zack's family came to know that this talent for music was a Gift From God.

In 2005, Zack's family's faith was tried and tested when Hurricane Katrina displaced them from their home. Times were hard but Zack's faith grew stronger. Through this adversity, Zack wrote several songs, "Lord, We Say Thank You" and "I Realize." ​Zack has had the pleasure of singing these songs with a group of his friends, Phaze.

Formed in 2008, Zack and Phaze recorded a 2015 album, "Come On, Praise Him." They have performed at the New Orleans Jazzfest on the Gospel Stage, as well as the New Orleans Chapter of Gospel Music Workshop of America. Zack has also performed with various artists, including Pastor Donnie McClurkin, who encouraged Zack to "Set a standard in music. Be a trendsetter, not a follower." In 2015, Zack was the winner of the Rhythm of Gospel Best Contemporary Artist. In 2016, he won the NOLA Award for Best Contemporary Artist. Zack is currently a Minister of Music with a mission to "fulfill God's word through music."

That mission is on full display in Zack's upcoming single, "Hold On." Scheduled for March 12th, 2021 release with IndieBlu Records, the pre-sale begins on February 26th. A national radio and publicity campaign are currently underway.

Listen to Zack's previous single release, "Takeover" at https://youtu.be/jnjV_wQxIbM.

For more information please visit https://www.iamasound.org/.
https://www.facebook.com/zdlmusic
https://instagram.com/officialiamasound


