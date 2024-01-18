NLE Choppa Drops New Single 'Smokin On Them'

In the accompanying video, Choppa riffs on the iconic "Somebody That I Used To Know" video with a little risque body paint.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Global hitmaker NLE Choppa returns with "SMOKIN ON THEM," a glittering piece of nostalgia that has been reworked to highlight his breakneck flow. Building upon Gotye's 2012 mega-hit “Somebody That I Used To Know,” Choppa uses the instantly recognizable beat to share his own story. Alongside the track comes its quirky music video featuring off-the-wall visuals and bling from the Memphis native. 

“Come on, now we in them tennis suburbs,” he raps over the infectious percussion and the original track's otherworldly guitar lick, "pullin' up in all black just for the Glock to match her purse." Later, he adds: "I was 13, runnin' around like a Rugrat — I'm tryna numb all the pain, where the drugs at?" The track explores Choppa's massive success as well as the price he has paid for it. Listen HERE via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records. 

In the accompanying video, Choppa riffs on the iconic "Somebody That I Used To Know" video with a little risque body paint. As the clip progresses, the rapper has some mind-bending moments and gets up close and personal with a handful of models. It's a lighthearted visual that showcases his ability to laugh at himself and his antics. Watch it HERE

Choppa recently released the music video for “PISTOL PACCIN,” featuring breakout Texas rapper BigXThaPlug. Along with “Shotta Flow 7,” this past fall also included the arrival of Cottonwood 2: Deluxe 2.0. Choppa added nine brand new tracks to his 2023 opus Cottonwood 2, offering the definitive vision of this body of work. Listen HERE.

ABOUT NLE CHOPPA

21-year-old NLE Choppa has impacted music as a multiplatinum chart-topping artist and asserted himself as a champion for Memphis and the greater global community at large. At 16-years-old, he cemented a partnership between his own NLE Entertainment and Warner Records, spawning a series of RIAA certified platinum hits. Even then, he's always used his platform to affect positive change.

The NLE Reading Challenge incentivized at-risk Memphis elementary students to read 40 million words, ultimately receiving Tennessee's Charter School Centers Changemaker Charter Award! He performed at GRAMMY in the Schools and organized the “Skate for Tyre” peaceful protest through the streets of Memphis at the top of 2023 and donated a state-of-the-art basketball court to the Raleigh Community Center with all-star basketball player Nancy Lieberman. 

Additionally, Choppa's vegan lifestyle is also impacting the culture in a positive way. His This Can't Be Vegan Food Truck provides a healthy alternative on-the-go in his neighborhood. After his own spiritual awakening NLE Choppa placed an emphasis on mental, physical, and spiritual wellness, adopting veganism, meditation, and prayer. He continues to humbly seek and share enlightenment with his art as the foundation to implement lasting change.

Photo Credit - Jimmy Fontaine


